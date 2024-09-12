Storm Rallies Past Los Angeles, 90-82

September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - Gabby Williams got it started. Skylar Diggins-Smith kept it going. Then everyone teamed up to get it finished for the Seattle Storm.

Williams scored 13 of her 17 points during the second quarter to ignite a comeback from a double-digit deficit, Diggins-Smith poured in 26 on 10-of-13 shooting, and the Storm had the last word in a back-and-forth final quarter to beat the Los Angeles Sparks on Wednesday night, 90-82.

With the victory, Seattle (22-14) clinched at least the No. 5 playoff spot and is still just one game behind the Las Vegas Aces (23-13) for the No. 4 berth. That higher seeding comes with homecourt advantage for Games 1 and 2 in the best-of-3 first-round playoff series.

All five starters finished in double figures. Nneka Ogwumike chipped in 17 points, the first two of which gave her sole possession of the No. 11 spot on the WNBA's all-time scoring list. Jewell Loyd finished with 14, draining four free throws in the final 32 seconds to help clinch it. Ezi Magbegor added 11.

Injury-riddled Los Angeles (7-30) is at the bottom of the standings, but still has beaten Las Vegas twice and league-leading New York once.

Through the first 12-plus minutes on Wednesday, the Sparks appeared ready to add the Storm to their list of upper-echelon victims. They scored the first five points of the game and had a 13-point lead early in the second quarter, 30-17. Seattle hit just seven of its first 22 shots while L.A. drained 13 of 26.

But seemingly on a moment's notice, the momentum changed.

Williams drained back-to-back baskets to start Seattle on a streak of eight consecutive makes: four by her, three by Diggins-Smith, and one by Loyd. The last of those eight in a row was a lay-in by Ogwumike off a nifty feed by Magbegor, which she ultimately converted into a traditional three-point play.

That cut the deficit to 39-35. From 32-19 down, the Storm finished the half on a 22-9 run (including 12 of the final 14 points) to level it 41-41 at the break.

A 9-3 burst to open the second half produced a 50-44 lead. The Sparks came back to knot it at 60-60. Then a foul line jumper by Magbegor, a driving lay-in and a 20-footer from the right of the lane, both by Diggins-Smith, gave Seattle a 66-60 edge heading into the final quarter.

Los Angeles snatched the momentum right back with an 8-0 run to begin the last 10 minutes for a 68-66 lead. It was 72-70 when Diggins-Smith stole the ball then buried a jumper from the foul line, and Sami Whitcomb bombed in a 3-pointer to put Seattle on top for good, 75-72 at the 5:45 mark.

Up 77-76 at 3:49, the Storm turned three key plays their way:

Ogwumike tied up Azura Stevens for a jump ball under the Seattle hoop. She won the tip and Diggins-Smith subsequently hit a jumper from the foul line for 79-76 at 2:38.

Williams stole the ball in backcourt, got it up to Loyd, and she found Ogwumike for a reverse lay-up in traffic for 81-76 at 2:03

Diggins-Smith managed to win a jump ball, tapping it to Loyd at 1:52. The Storm didn't have a shot on that possession, but Diggins-Smith did get to the free throw line, hitting one of her two tries for 82-76 at 1:36.

Seattle effectively sealed it with 32.3 seconds left. Williams poked the ball away from Darica Hamby in the Sparks' front court, and Loyd picked it up with 41 seconds to go. She was finally fouled and hit both free throws at 32.3 for a three-possession advantage at 84-76, capping a 7-0 run.

ANOTHER NIGHT, ANOTHER LEGENDARY RECORD FALLS

In last Saturday's 90-66 victory against Phoenix, it was a Sue Bird team record that was taken down, as Skylar Diggins-Smith picked up her 222nd assist of the season. Bird had logged 221 in both 2003 and 2018.

On Wednesday, a Lauren Jackson record was rewritten. Ezi Magbegor recorded four blocked shots, giving her 82 for the season. Jackson had 81 in 2002, her second year in the league.

BY THE NUMBERS

- After their 7-of-22 start, the Storm hit 26 of their final 48 (54.2 percent) and wound up at 47.1 percent for the night (33 of 70). The Sparks were at 49.2 percent (32-of-65).

- Diggins-Smith hit 10-of-13 from the floor, Williams was 6-of-10 (3-of-5 from downtown), and Magbegor was 7-of-12.

- For the second straight game and the ninth time this season, Seattle kept its turnovers in single digits, committing just six.

- Also for the second straight game and the 21st time, the Storm had 20-plus assists, totaling 22. Loyd and Diggins-Smith each had five.

- Magbegor's 11 points gave her 1,633 for her career, moving her past Betty Lennox and into No. 10 on the Storm's all-time scoring list.

- Ogwumike is now just 20 points away from No. 10 on the WNBA career scoring list. Katie Smith totaled 6,452 during her 15 years in the league, scoring 484 of those in two years with Seattle (2011-12).

- Rookie star Rickea Jackson led the Sparks with 22 points. Azura Stevens put together a double-double of 18 point and 15 rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Storm visit Dallas on Friday, tipping off at 4:30 p.m. Pacific time (ION).

