Liberty Continue Dallas Domination

September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

On Thursday, the New York Liberty (31-6) completed a season sweep of the Dallas Wings (9-28), with a 99-67 victory.

At 31-6, the 2024 Liberty are off to the team's best start through 37 games in franchise history.

The Liberty went on the team's 40th run of 10 or more consecutive points this season, extending New York's WNBA record for most scoring runs of 10 or more points in a season.

This marked the Liberty's 16th 30-point win in franchise history, tying the Seattle Storm for the most 30-point wins by any organization in WNBA history.

Tonight, the Liberty passed the 2023 Aces for the second-most three-pointers made by a team in a single season throughout WNBA history (381 3PM), now only trailing the 2023 Liberty (444 3PM).

New York's bench scored 32 points as the team moved to 15-0 in games where the Liberty's bench outscores the opponent's reserves.

The Liberty scored a season-high 30 fast-break points in the win, which is the most fast-break points scored by any team in a single game since 2022.

New York recorded at least 15 assists for the team's 108th consecutive game to extend the longest streak of 15 or more assists in WNBA history.

Up Next: The Liberty will face the Minnesota Lynx on Sunday, September 15 at 3:00 p.m. ET at Barclays Center.

KEY RUNS

Q1 : New York went on a 9-0 run from the 9:38 mark of the first to the 8:30 mark of the first quarter.

Q2 : New York went on an 11-0 run from the 7:22 mark of the second to the 5:10 mark of the second quarter.

Q3 : New York went on an 11-3 run from the 7:40 mark of the third to the 5:32 mark of the third quarter.

Q4 : New York went on a 22-6 run from the 5:22 mark of the fourth to the 0:26 mark of the final quarter.

PLAYER NOTABLES

Sabrina Ionescu led the Liberty offense with 20 points and six assists to go along with five rebounds, one block and a steal. Sabrina also made four three-pointers to extend her streak of regular-season games with at least one made three-pointer to 60, which is the second-longest such streak in WNBA history. With her three-pointer at 8:30 of the first quarter, Sabrina passed Crystal Robinson for the fifth-most points in Liberty franchise history. She also made her 100th three-pointer of the season, to become the third player in WNBA history to make at least 100 three-pointers in consecutive seasons.

Sabrina, the league's second-leading first-quarter scorer this season, scored 16 points in the opening frame to personally outscore the Wings, 16-15. Ionescu set a new season-high for points in a single quarter as she shot 67% (6-9) from the field and 80% (4-5) from beyond the arc to also set her season highs for made field goals and three-pointers in a single quarter. She has recorded at least 10 points in each of her 35 games this season, and Sabrina scored 20 points for the 16th time in 2024 to set a new career high for 20-point games in a single season.

Betnijah Laney-Hamilton posted 17 points on 50% (6-12) shooting from the field and 75% (3-4) shooting from beyond the arc to go along with six rebounds, two assists and a steal, which was the 200th steal of her career. Betnijah knocked down her first three attempts from deep, including her 141st three-pointer with the Liberty to pass Loree Moore for the 12th-most made threes in Liberty franchise history. She also passed Crystal Robinson for the 13th-most two-point field goals made in Liberty franchise history (411). Laney-Hamilton finished with a game-high +22 plus-minus to set a franchise single-season record for most games with a game-high plus-minus, at seven.

Courtney Vandersloot made her first five shots from the field and finished with 11 points on 71% (5-7) shooting from the field. Courtney added three assists and two rebounds in the win. Vandersloot passed Yolanda Griffith for 15th on the WNBA's all-time steals list with her steal at 5:12 of the second quarter.

Jonquel Jones finished with eight points, seven rebounds, and four assists to go along with two steals and a block. Jonquel converted on 83% (5-6) of her free throw attempts in the win and made the 300th three-pointer of her career at 4:22 of the third quarter to become the first player in WNBA history to reach 300 made three-pointers while shooting at least 50% from the field.

Breanna Stewart posted 11 points on 50% (3-6) shooting from the field to go along with four assists, four rebounds and a block. Stewart converted on all three of her two-point field goal attempts and made 63% (5-8) of her free throws to pass Shameka Christon for the third-most games with at least five free throws made in Liberty franchise history (39 games).

Leonie Fiebich came off the bench to score nine points while knocking down 60% (3-5) of her shots from the field and 67% (2-3) of her three-pointers to go along with three rebounds and a block. This was Fiebich's eighth consecutive game with a three-point percentage of 50% or higher, setting a new record for the longest such streak by a rookie in WNBA history. Leonie made at least half of her three-point attempts for the 17th time this season, which is the most such games by a rookie in WNBA history.

Nyara Sabally converted on 50% (3-6) of her shots from the field against the Wings and scored seven points with five rebounds and a steal.

Ivana Dojkić scored seven points as she knocked down her only three-pointer and all four of her free throw attempts in the win. Dojkić added three rebounds, one assist, and a steal against Dallas.

Jaylyn Sherrod made the first three-pointer of her WNBA career and finished with a career-high five points on 100% (2-2) shooting from the field in three minutes off the bench.

