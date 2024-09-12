Sparks Gameday Information

September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Game 37: Los Angeles Sparks (7-30) vs. Seattle Storm (22-14)

September 11, 2024

Attendance: 9,561

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final Points Rebounds Assists

Sparks 23 18 19 22 82 Rickea Jackson (22) Azurá Stevens (15) Odyssey Sims (6)

Storm 15 26 15 24 90 Skylar Diggins-Smith (26) Nneka Ogwumike/Ezi Magbegor (8) Jewell Loyd/Skylar Diggins-Smith (5)

First Quarter:

A paint jumper from Rae Burrell opened scoring for the game, followed by a Azurá Stevens corner triple to give the Sparks a 5-0 start to the game

Rickea Jackson scored three baskets in a row for LA, an and-one possession, and two mid-range jump shots to extend the Sparks lead to 18-11...she finished the first quarter with 7 points (3-for-8 FG), 4 rebounds, and 1 assist

Azurá Stevens went 2-for-2 from three-point range, the Sparks' only two triples of the quarter

Dearica Hamby recorded a game-high four assists in the opening quarter to go with four points (2-for-3 FG) and three rebounds

Second Quarter:

At the 9:09 mark of the second quarter, Dearica Hamby set the Sparks' single-season rebound record with her 337th of the season. The record was previously held by Lisa Leslie since 2004

Azurá Stevens started second-quarter scoring with a layup, and followed it up with a transition three-pointer, extending the Sparks' lead to 30-17

Kia Nurse drilled a corner three pointer, the first Spark three to come from a player other than Stevens, 36-26 Sparks

Stevens led the scoring for Los Angeles in the first half with 14 points (5-for-10 FG, 4-for-4 3PT), nine rebounds, and one steal and assist

Third Quarter:

To start the second half, Rickea Jackson scored her first triple of the night off an assist from Odyssey Sims, giving Los Angeles a one-point advantage at 44-43

Odyssey Sims scored three baskets in a row for the Sparks, two driving layups and one assisted by Rickea Jackson, to bring the Sparks within one, 53-52. Sims led the scoring in the third quarter with eight points (4-for-6 FG), three assists, and one rebound

The quarter featured three lead changes and two ties

Fourth Quarter:

Rickea Jackson with a layup in the paint opened scoring for the Sparks, cutting the Storm lead to 66-62

Azurá Stevens sent a pass to Rickea Jackson who finished with a reverse layup, giving the Sparks a 68-66 lead

With Sparks down 75-72, Rae Burrell came off a curl screen to put in a free-throw line jumper to bring LA within one

Rickea Jackson led the scoring in the final quarter with 10 points (4-for-4 FG, 2-for-2 FT), two rebounds, and one assist

Main Takeaways:

Azurá Stevens became the third player in WNBA history to post 15+ PTS, 15+ REB and 15+ 3PM in a game, joining Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles in this exclusive group

Dearica Hamby set the single-season franchise record for rebounds with her 337th of the season, breaking the mark Lisa Leslie previously held since 2004

In the game, Hamby also overtook Kristi Toliver for 10th on the Sparks' all-time rebounds list

Stevens matched a career high with four triples, also recording a double-double in consecutive games for the first time in her WNBA career (she has 11 DBL DBL total). The WNBA champion finished with 18 points and 15 rebounds, her 11th career double-double. No Spark beside Lisa Leslie, Candace Parker and Nenka Ogwumike has grabbed more than Stevens' 32 rebounds over a two-game stretch

Rickea Jackson recorded her fifth career 20+ point game. In four of them (80%), including tonight (8-for-15 FG, 1-for-2 3PT, 5-for-5 FT), she has shot 50.0% or higher from the field

Odyssey Sims posted 16 points (8-for-13 FG) and six assists

As a team, the Sparks shot 49.2% from the field and 41.2% from beyond the arc

The Sparks next head to Seattle for a rematch against the Storm (Sept. 15). Then, Los Angeles closes out the season at home against the Phoenix Mercury (Sept. 17) and away in Minnesota (Sept. 19).

