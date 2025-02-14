Sparks Acquire Two Second-Round Draft Picks in Exchange for Lexie Brown

February 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - The Los Angeles Sparks received two second-round draft picks from the Seattle Storm in exchange for guard Lexie Brown and a third-round pick, the organization announced Friday.

The Sparks obtained the 21st overall pick in April's draft, along with the Storm's 2027 second-round pick. In return, Seattle acquired Brown and a 2025 third-round pick (26th overall) from Los Angeles.

Brown spent three seasons in Los Angeles after arriving from Chicago via trade during the 2022 offseason. As a Spark, the guard appeared in 62 games (35 starts) and averaged 8.4 points and 2.5 assists per game. Last season, Brown appeared in 16 contests (eight starts).

"We want to thank Lexie for all she's done for the Sparks and the Los Angeles community," Sparks General Manager Raegan Pebley said. "She has invested a tremendous amount of her heart and soul. We wish Lexie success as she continues her career in Seattle."

