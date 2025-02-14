Golden State Valkyries Unveil Dedicated Locker Room at Chase Center

February 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have unveiled their new 6,800 square-foot locker room at Chase Center. Located in the heart of the world-class arena, this dedicated space gives the Valkyries a permanent home for all home games.

"The design of our locker room reflects both our brand identity and our commitment to our athletes," said Valkyries General Manager Ohemaa Nyanin. "Creating a space that is uniquely our own was essential. The attention to detail and thoughtful design elements will make this a special home for our players."

The 6,800-square-foot space features a distinctive V-shaped design that symbolizes Valkyries in flight, reinforcing core elements of the team's identity. Designed by Populous and built by DPR Construction, the locker room seamlessly integrates with Chase Center's existing architecture while maintaining its own distinct character.

"Having a dedicated space of this caliber at Chase Center is crucial for game day success," said Valkyries Head Coach Natalie Nakase. "This locker room gives our athletes year-round access to a space that's truly their own. It's a special environment that will enhance every aspect of our game day experience."

Training Camp begins April 27, the Valkyries will open the 2025 WNBA season at Chase Center on May 16 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Tip-off is set for 7:00 p.m.

