Storm Acquire WNBA Champion Lexie Brown

February 14, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

SEATTLE - The Seattle Storm today announced the team has acquired Los Angeles Sparks' guard Lexie Brown and the Sparks' 2025 third round draft pick in exchange for the Storm's 2025 and 2027 second round picks.

"Lexie is a prolific shooter and all-around great player that bolsters our backcourt," said Seattle Storm GM Talisa Rhea. "Her tenacity to make plays on both sides of the ball and ability to stretch the defense with tremendous range are great additions to our roster and we are thrilled to welcome her to Seattle."

Over the past three seasons with Los Angeles, Brown averaged 9.2 points, 2.6 assists and shot 41.6% from the field, with career-highs 48.6% from the field and 41.5% from the 3pt line in 2023. She will be reuniting with former Sparks teammate, Nneka Ogwumike; the two played together from 2022-2023.

In 2021, Brown appeared in 17 regular season games and seven postseason games with the Chicago Sky. She added depth to the guard position in a playoff run that resulted in her first WNBA Championship.

Brown was the No. 9 overall pick of the 2018 WNBA Draft and was selected by the Connecticut Sun. During her rookie year, she played in 22 games before being traded to Minnesota. While with the Lynx for two seasons, she averaged 20 minutes of playing time and shot 37% from the field, while adding 7 points, 1.3 steals and 1.9 assists per game.

The seven-year veteran played at the University of Maryland for the first two years of her college career. There, Brown was named to the ACC All-Freshmen Team and the ACC All-Academic Team. Her sophomore year, she was named to the All-Big Ten First Team, All-Big Ten Defensive Team and was named the Big Ten Tournament Most Outstanding Player. In 2015, she transferred to Duke University. In her final two years, Brown averaged 18.8 points, 4.1 assists and shot a career-high 47.5% from the field. In 2017, Brown set the ACC record by making 56 consecutive free-throws. She was named the ACC Defensive Player of the Year in 2018 and has three selections to the AP Third-Team All-American in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

