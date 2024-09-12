Phoenix Mercury Signs Amy Atwell to Second Seven-Day Contract

September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Phoenix Mercury News Release







The Phoenix Mercury has signed guard Amy Atwell to a second seven-day contract. Atwell has appeared in two games with Phoenix this season, averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.

• Discuss this story on the Women's National Basketball Association message board...





Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.