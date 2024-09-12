Phoenix Mercury Signs Amy Atwell to Second Seven-Day Contract
September 12, 2024 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Phoenix Mercury News Release
The Phoenix Mercury has signed guard Amy Atwell to a second seven-day contract. Atwell has appeared in two games with Phoenix this season, averaging 1.0 points and 1.0 rebounds in 8.2 minutes per game.
