Top takeaways as Archers claim 2024 Cash App Championship

Zach Carey: Utah Archers are the new standard in the PLL With their 12-8 victory against the two-time champion Whipsnakes, the Archers established themselves as the new standard for success in the Premier Lacrosse League.

The champs sealed their second consecutive title with a vintage defensive performance spearheaded by two-time Cash App Championship MVP Brett Dobson in the cage. Dobson made 17 saves, stopping 68% of the Maryland shots he saw.

The third-year keeper is the definition of a clutch performer. In four career postseason games, Dobson has made 17.8 saves per game, stopped 71% of shots on goal and posted a remarkable 4-0 record. He has won two Cash App Championships and two Cash App Championship MVPs in two years as a starter.

The Utah defense contained a number of Maryland's greatest offensive threats. Matt Rambo, Zed Williams and Levi Anderson combined for just two total points with Warren Jeffrey, Graeme Hossack and the Archers' long-stick midfielders dominant from start to finish. Although Rookie of the Year TJ Malone notched four assists, he shot just 0-for-10 with Mason Woodward playing lockdown on-ball defense.

Utah relied on early offense to outscore the Whips. Woodward's second-quarter two-pointer, after he caused a turnover at midfield, brought the Archers back into the game after being down 4-1 early in the second quarter.

Then, a 5-1 run to start the second half built the Archers' fourth-quarter lead to four before Mac O'Keefe and Connor Fields scored a pair of gritty late goals to seal the deal. O'Keefe (3G), Matt Moore (2G, 1A), and Tre Leclaire (2G) were the stars offensively as Utah valiantly overcame Tom Schreiber's absence.

The Archers' second Cash App Championship confirms their status as the powerhouse of the PLL. Following four seasons of postseason disappointment, Utah's 2023 rebuild has yielded a pair of titles.

The championships alone are incredible. But the way the Archers have done it, without major pieces in the Cash App Playoffs in back-to-back years, is utterly special. It's a tight-knit group of gamers who rally around their superb coaching staff.

Defensive coordinator Tony Resch is unquestionably the best defensive coach in the game. Head coach Chris Bates is an offensive mastermind, while assistant Brian Kavanagh remains one of the game's brightest young minds and club liaison Paul Kim provides an indomitable spirit in support. Those four and the team's leaders "" most notably Schreiber "" have built a winning roster and a winning culture that is set up to establish a professional lacrosse dynasty while representing Utah.

Adam Lamberti: Whipsnakes fall short in Cash App Championship game The final chapter of a storybook season for the Whipsnakes could not be completed.

The story of this game was Dobson. The Whipsnakes had their fair share of opportunities, Utah's goalie was locked in from the first whistle.

After hopping out to a quick 3-0 lead in the first quarter, little seemed to go right for the Whipsnakes after that.

It felt like things started to go downhill after Alex Mazzone's two-pointer was wiped off the board because his head fell off while shooting, a rule negating the goal.

Things just never seemed right for the Whipsnakes after that. Dobson continued to shut down Whipsnakes shooters in the second half as Maryland made untimely and crucial mistakes, including two failed clears that led directly to Archers goals and allowing a goal with less than a second left to end the third quarter.

It seemed that these mistakes, coupled with Dobson's lockdown performance in cage, demoralized the Whipsnakes as a team. When Utah went up three goals to start the fourth quarter, it seemed like that could seal the game, and it did, as Utah salted the clock and played stingy defense to secure back-to-back titles.

The Whipsnakes did not play their best game. I thought the defense played well. Allowing 12 goals to one of the league's most high-powered offenses gives you a shot to win, but the offense could seemingly not figure out Dobson in net.

Matt Dunn proved why he won the Dave Pietramala Defensive Player of the Year Award, holding Fields to two points (1G, 1A) while Brendan Krebs made 12 saves in net.

Offensively, Ryan Conrad had a hat trick while Adam Poitras tallied two goals and Malone had four assists. The Whipsnakes got little production outside of these three.

It wasn't the end they wanted, but Whipsnakes head coach Jim Stagnitta called this season a "success."Â

While this loss will sting for a bit, the Whipsnakes rookie class looked special, and this team will only be more dangerous as All-Pro midfielders Tucker Dordevic and Brad Smith look to bounce back from injuries in 2025.

