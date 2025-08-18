Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 17, 2025
Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces YouTube Video
The Las Vegas Aces get their 7th consecutive win after defeating the Dallas Wings, 106-87
-Tied their season-high in PTS with 106 -18 3PM tied their season-high in PTS -Chelsea Gray tied her career-high assists with 14
A'ja Wilson's contribution of 34 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL & 3 BLKS helped lead her team to victory!
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Las Vegas Aces Statistics
