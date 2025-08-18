Las Vegas Aces vs. Dallas Wings: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 17, 2025

Published on August 17, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Las Vegas Aces get their 7th consecutive win after defeating the Dallas Wings, 106-87

-Tied their season-high in PTS with 106 -18 3PM tied their season-high in PTS -Chelsea Gray tied her career-high assists with 14

A'ja Wilson's contribution of 34 PTS, 8 REB, 2 STL & 3 BLKS helped lead her team to victory!

