LA Galaxy vs. Seattle Sounders FC: Leagues Cup: Ticket Punched, Final Bound!
Published on August 28, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
LA Galaxy YouTube Video
Check out the LA Galaxy Statistics
Major League Soccer Stories from August 28, 2025
- Seattle Defeats LA Galaxy 2-0 to Book a Spot in the Leagues Cup 2025 Final against Inter Miami and Lionel Messi - Seattle Sounders FC
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Third-Place Match Following 2-0 Defeat to Seattle Sounders FC - LA Galaxy
- Inter Miami CF Advances to Leagues Cup Final with Thrilling Comeback over Orlando City SC - Inter Miami CF
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent LA Galaxy Stories
- LA Galaxy Advance to Leagues Cup 2025 Third-Place Match Following 2-0 Defeat to Seattle Sounders FC
- Three LA Galaxy Academy Products Called up for U.S. U-17 Men's National Team Roster for Friendlies in Netherlands
- LA Galaxy Play Host to Seattle Sounders FC in Leagues Cup 2025 Semifinal Tonight
- LA Galaxy and Cobi Jones Launch "Cobi Club" Video Podcast Series Presented by Intermex
- LA Galaxy Weekly