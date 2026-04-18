Koke Vegas: USL Championship Save of the Week Winner: Week 6
Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
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Every week, a fan-voted save is highlighted from USL Championship action. Don't forget to vote ahead of Thursday at midnight!
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United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026
- MATCH Preview: Miami FC vs. Phoenix Rising FC - Miami FC
- New Mexico United and the University of New Mexico Team up for Football Meets Futbol Fan Fest - New Mexico United
- Nusenda Partners with New Mexico United and Albuquerque Public Schools for Savings Goal Campaign - New Mexico United
- Orange County SC Welcomes Lexington SC to the Champ - Orange County SC
- Republic FC Academy Sends Four Teams to Postseason Qualifiers - Sacramento Republic FC
- Locomotive Return Home to Face San Antonio FC in Copa Tejas Clash - El Paso Locomotive FC
- FC Tulsa Launches 'College Night' for April 25 Match - FC Tulsa
- Academy Squads Look to Book Their Ticket to Playoffs at MLS NEXT Flex - Sacramento Republic FC
- LSC Travels to Orange County SC for a 10 p.m. ET Kickoff Saturday Evening - Lexington SC
- Monterey Bay FC Travel to Colorado Springs in Fourth Road Trip of 2026 - Monterey Bay FC
- Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at Miami FC - Phoenix Rising FC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Sacramento Republic FC: Tuesday, 7PM - Brooklyn FC
- Hartford Athletic Looks to Bounce Back against Loudoun United FC - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Set for Road Clash against Oakland Roots SC - FC Tulsa
- Switchbacks FC Sign Tyreek Magee to a Multi-Year Contract - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC
- San Antonio FC Signs Forward EJ Johnson for Remainder of 2026 Season - San Antonio FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Welcomes Sporting JAX for Thunder Saturday - Louisville City FC
- Battery Host First-Place Rowdies in Nationally Televised Derby Saturday Afternoon - Charleston Battery
- Detroit City FC Travels to Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in Eastern Conference Clash - Detroit City FC
- Preview: Hounds vs. Detroit City FC - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
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