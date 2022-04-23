Knights Fall to Sounds 9-1 on Saturday

April 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Charlotte Knights News Release







(NASHVILLE, TN) - The Charlotte Knights dropped game five of the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds by a score of 9-1 on Saturday night from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN. The two teams will wrap up the series and play the finale on Sunday afternoon.

RHP Johnny Cueto (0-1, 10.13), a two-time National League All-Star, was added to Charlotte's roster before the game and got the start for the Knights. Cueto allowed three runs on five hits over 2.2 innings pitched and was saddled with the loss. He allowed an RBI double in the first inning to Nashville third baseman Mark Mathias. Two innings later, Cueto allowed a two-run home run to North Carolina native Tyler White. In all, Cueto struck-out two batters on the night and finished his debut with 53 pitches (34 for strikes).

RHP Will Carter came on in relief of Cueto and recorded the final out in the third inning.

The Knights added a run in the top of the fourth inning thanks to third baseman Ryder Jones. The Watauga High School product (Boone, NC) connected on his team-high fourth home run of the season for Charlotte's lone run of the game. He finished the game with two of Charlotte's three hits on the evening.

LHP John Parke pitched in relief on Saturday and allowed five runs (four earned) over the final five innings of the game. The University of South Carolina product walked four batters and struck-out six on the evening.

The Knights will conclude the six-game series against the Nashville Sounds on Sunday afternoon with first pitch on tap for 3:05 p.m. ET. Fans can listen to the finale live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action from Nashville.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.