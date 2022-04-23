I-Cubs Comeback Falls Short

April 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Iowa Cubs News Release







DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (8-8) scored in each of the last two frames, but it wasn't enough as they dropped game five of the series 4-3 to the Louisville Bats (6-11), Saturday from Louisville Slugger Field.

For the first time all series, Louisville scored first, when Sandy Leon hit a two-run blast against Alec Mills. The Bats struck again in the third, scoring on an RBI single from Michael De Leon. In his first Major League rehab start with Iowa this year, Mills allowed three earned runs on eight hits over three innings pitched.

Iowa got a run back in the fourth, when Ildemaro Vargas hit a solo home bringing the deficit back to two. That solo home run was all Connor Overton would allow, as the righty spun a quality start for Louisville, earning his second win of the season.

Overton allowed just one run on five hits, while striking out nine batters and walking none. The Bats' offense gave him another run of support in the sixth, when Trey Amburgey hit a solo home run, growing their lead to 4-1.

Iowa had sacrifice flies in each the eighth and ninth innings, respectively, but it wasn't enough as their late comeback attempt fell one run short, dropping game five of the series by a score of 4-3.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Despite allowing three runs on eight hits over three innings, Alec Mills did strikeout five batters. He threw 68% (42-of-62) of his pitches for strikes.

- Kevin McCarthy made his second outing of the year for Iowa, throwing both the seventh and eighth innings. He allowed one hit, but struck out the side in the eighth to end the outing and keep Louisville's offense at bay.

- Iowa was out-hit by Louisville 15-8, moving the I-Cubs to 2-5 on the year when they are out-hit by their opponent. Louisville's 15 hits were the most Iowa has allowed all year.

- Ildemaro Vargas stayed hot, going 2-for-3 with a home run and two runs batted in. It marked his fourth multi-hit game in the series, his fifth straight game with a hit, and his fifth straight game with an extra-base hit.

Iowa and Louisville are set to play the sixth and final game of the series tomorrow at Louisville Slugger Field, with first pitch set for 1:05 pm ET. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.