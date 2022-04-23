Lewis' Mammoth Home Run Not Enough in 5-2 Loss to Mud Hens

TOLEDO, OH - Royce Lewis hit a home run where the big boys live, high atop the video board in left field, some 80 feet above the playing surface. The home run gave the St. Paul Saints a brief lead, one they couldn't hang on to as they lost 5-2 to the Toledo Mud Hens on Saturday evening at Fifth Third Field. The loss drops the Saints to 10-6 on the season.

The Mud Hens got on the board first in the second as Ryan Kreidler hit a solo homer to straightaway center, his third of the season, making it 1-0. It was the lone mistake made by Saints starter Jake Faria who went 4.0 innings allowing one runs on four hits while striking out five.

The game remained 1-0 into the sixth when Lewis came calling. Elliot Soto led off the inning with a double to left-center. Lewis followed with a moonshot that hit off the top of the video board in left, his second of the season, putting the Saints up 2-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, however, the Mud Hens used a couple of walks against reliever Chi Chi González to help retake the lead. With one out Josh Lester walked. With two outs Jacob Robson walked to put runners at first and second. Jack López followed with a two-run triple down the right field line giving the Mud Hens a 3-2 lead. The very next hitter, Chris Rabago, put the Mud Hens up 4-2 with an RBI single to right-center.

The Saints had an opportunity in the seventh when Chance Sisco led off with a walk. With one out, Jermaine Palacios singled him to second, but Soto ended the inning by grounding into a double play, the second double play the Saints hit into on the night.

The Mud Hens tacked on an insurance run in the eighth with Lopez on at first and two outs. Rabago hit a grounder to third, but Palacios' throw to first went into foul territory allowing Lopez to score all the way from first.

The same two teams meet in the finale of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 p.m. (CT). The Saints send RHP Daniel Gossett (0-1, 9.45) to the mound against Mud Hens RHP Elvin Rodriguez (0-0, 0.00). The game can be heard on KFAN Plus, 96.7 FM.

