Overton Overpowers While Planes Fly Overhead

LOUISVILLE, KY - Starter Connor Overton tossed 7.0 innings of one-run ball and both Sandy Leon and Trey Amburgey homered to pilot the Louisville Bats to a 4-3 win over the Iowa Cubs in front of a capacity crowd of 13,050 Saturday afternoon at Louisville Slugger Field.

With various aircraft diving in and out overhead for Thunder Over Louisville, Overton coolly worked the longest start of any pitcher in the Bats rotation this season. He retired nine of the first 10 batters faced and was only breached by a solo shot from Ildemaro Vargas to open the fourth. Overton then polished off his gem to finish with nine strikeouts, no walks and five hit over his 7.0 frames.

Sandy Leon unloaded on a hanging curveball from Chicago Cubs rehabbing starter Alec Mills in the bottom of the second. Michael De Leon singled to open the frame before Leon turned the eighth pitch of his at-bat into a towering two-run shot into the Humana Cabana.

Four innings later Amburgey opened the sixth with a solo shot to left for what stood as the game-winning tally.

Kyle Zimmer and Phillip Diehl closed out the eighth and Fernando Cruz shut the door with one run in the ninth to pick up his fourth save in as many tries.

The Bats and I-Cubs close out their six-game series Sunday at 1:05 p.m. at Louisville Slugger Field. RHP Randy Wynne (0-2, 4.70) will make the start for Louisville against RHP Robert Gsellman (0-0, 0.00).

