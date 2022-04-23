Hall blasts two home runs in win over Red Wings

April 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Lehigh Valley IronPigs News Release







(Allentown, PA) - Darick Hall turned in a huge night for the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (8-9) on Saturday evening as he guided them to an 10-8 win over the Rochester Red Wings (9-8). He homered twice in the game, doing so for the second time this homestand.

Hall got the scoring started for Lehigh Valley as he blasted a three-run home run in the bottom of the first inning against Logan Verrett (0-1). The Pigs took a 3-0 lead into the second inning and got a solid start out of Michael Mariot, who turned in 4 2/3 innings pitched - the longest outing by an IronPigs starting pitcher this season.

Red Wings designated hitter Joey Meneses hit an RBI double against Mariot in the top of the fourth inning to cut Lehigh Valley's lead to 3-1. The Pigs responded with a five-run bottom of the fourth inning against Ben Braymer to take an 8-1 lead.

Drew Maggi scored on a fielder's choice by Ronald Torreyes then Hall followed with a two-run double. Nick Maton followed with an RBI single of his own. Rochester scored two more runs against Mariot in the top of the fifth inning to trim Lehigh Valley's lead to 8-3.

Rochester added runs in the top of the sixth and eighth innings before Hall hit a two-run home run against Carson Teel in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Lehigh Valley a 10-6 lead. Rochester scored two runs against Braeden Ogle in the top of the ninth before Ogle closed out the game for the Lehigh Valley win.

Dillon Maples (1-0) earned the win by pitching a scoreless inning of relief of Mariot.

The IronPigs and Red Wings play at Coca-Cola Park on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 p.m.

Follow the IronPigs on Twitter at @IronPigs and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/LHVIronPigs.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.