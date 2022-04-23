Johnny Cueto Joins Knights, Will Start Tonight

(NASHVILLE, TN) - RHP Johnny Cueto, a two-time National League All-Star and 2015 World Series Champion, was officially added to the Charlotte Knights roster today. Cueto, 36, will get the start for the Knights tonight from First Horizon Park in Nashville, TN against the Nashville Sounds. First pitch is set for 7:35 p.m. ET tonight.

Cueto, who will make his first start of the 2022 season tonight, was signed by the Chicago White Sox to a minor league contract on April 8. A native of San Pedro de Macoris, he spent the 2021 season with the San Francisco Giants and posted a 7-7 record with a 4.08 ERA in 22 games (21 starts).

In 2014, Cueto earned his first career All-Star nod as a member of the Cincinnati Reds. He finished the season with a remarkable 20-9 record and a 2.25 ERA in 34 games started. For his efforts, he finished second in the National League Cy Young Award voting behind Clayton Kershaw. He was traded to the Kanas City Royals in July of the following season and was a key member of the club's 2015 World Series-winning team. In 2016, as a member of the Giants, he made his second National League All-Star team. He finished that year with an 18-5 record and a 2.79 ERA in 32 games started.

Overall for his career, Cueto is 135-97 with a 3.57 ERA in 330 career games (329 starts) over 2,034.1 innings pitched at the major league level (14 seasons). He was originally signed by the Reds as an amateur free agent in 2004.

Additionally, RHP Johan Dominguez was placed on Charlotte's Injured List today. In two starts with the Knights, Dominguez is 0-1 with a 2.35 ERA (7.2 innings pitched).

Tonight's game can be heard live on 730 The Game ESPN Charlotte and www.CharlotteKnights.com. The "Voice of the Charlotte Knights" Matt Swierad will have the call for all of the action from Nashville.

