Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Game Notes

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (6-9) vs Buffalo Bisons (10-6)

Game 16 | Road Game 10 | Sahlen Field | Buffalo, NY | Saturday, April 23, 2022 | First Pitch 6:05 PM

LHP Matt Krook (1-2, 1.98) vs LHP Nick Allgeyer (2-0, 6.43)

KROOK: Took a loss after pitching 4.0 innings, allowing 3 ER, 4 H, 3 BB with 5 K on 4/17 (1) vs Norfolk (5-1 L)

ALLGEYER: Handed ND after 3.0 IP, 12 H, 9 ER, 3 BB, 3 K, 2 HR @ Rochester 4/16 (11-10 L - 10 inn.)

LAST TIME OUT

BUFFALO, NY (April 22, 2022) - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders defeated the Buffalo Bisons on Friday night 5-3 behind a big night from Miguel Andújar. The cleanup man went three for five with a solo home run as the RailRiders snapped a three-game skid.

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre jumped out to an early advantage. Andújar singled home Estevan Florial for a quick 1-0 lead just five batters into the game. Buffalo tied things up against JP Sears with an RBI single of their own in the second. Sears ended up going 2.1 innings in his first start of the season with the RailRiders.

The ballgame remained tied into the fifth inning. Vinny Capra of the Bisons sent a two-run home run to left for his third of the season to give Buffalo a 3-1 lead. The RailRiders took advantage of mistakes in their half of the sixth. The inning began with a pair of hits. SWB would end up drawing a pair of walks, scoring on one of them while also scoring on a pair of wild pitches to take a 4-3 lead. Andújar sent a no-doubt home run to left for insurance in the seventh. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre led 5-3 out of the seventh.

Michael Gomez made his second relief appearance for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, facing one over the minimum in 3.1 innings of work. He at one point retired nine in a row. Shelby Miller took over in the ninth and notched his second save in a 5-3 final. The RailRiders snapped a three-game losing streak on Friday night. Gomez (1-0) earned his first Triple-A victory. Anthony Kay (0-2) was given his second loss of the year.

NEWS & NOTES

FIRST THINGS FIRST - The Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders look to win back-to-back tonight as they face the Buffalo Bisons at Sahlen Field for the fifth game of a six-game set in Western New York. Yesterday's win was the first against the Bisons this season for Scranton/Wilkes-Barre by a 5-3 final. It was their fifth road win in nine road games.

BYE, SON - The RailRiders snapped a three game losing streak to the Bisons with yesterday's win. The victory also ended a ten game losing streak against Buffalo, dating back to the 2021 season. The win was the RailRiders first against Buffalo since June 13, 2021. It was their first win at Sahlen Field since June 5, 2019.

BY THE KROOK- Game five is slated to be started by Matt Krook. The RailRiders starter has been handed back-to-back losses entering tonight and is searching for his second win of the season. The lefty leads the team in strikeouts through his three starts with 19, striking out at least five in his first three outings of the year. Krook was the Opening Day starter against Syracuse and also started the home opener against Norfolk this season. He is currently pitching in his second season with Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

SLICK NICK- Nick Allgeyer will take the ball tonight for Buffalo. Allgeyer was roughed up his last time out against Rochester, allowing a career high 12 hits and nine runs allowed. In his first 11 innings this season however, the left hander allowed just three hits and one run while striking out 13 and walking just two batters. He has faced the RailRiders once in his career back on June 11, 2021. Allgeyer gave up seven hits in four innings, allowing one run on a home run to Trey Amburgey while taking a no decision.

GETTIN' MIGGY WITH IT - Miguel Andújar enters tonight tied for the team lead in home runs with three alongside Matt Pita. Andújar's three home runs have come across his last seven games played in (12.5 at bats per home run during stretch). The slugger appeared in 16 games last season for the RailRiders while swatting five home runs in that brief stint. Entering Saturday, he has hit a total of 60 career Minor League home runs in 626 at bats (24.08 at bats per home run rate).

PITA HOT - Matt Pita has hit a three-run home run in back-to-back games played in. He had driven in six of eight Scranton/Wilkes-Barre runs from game two Wednesday to Thursday. His third home run of the season, occurring in game three of this series, came on his 25th birthday. Including the 2021 season, he has now hit ten home runs in 34 Triple-A games. Prior to making his Triple-A debut last year, he had hit four home runs in a total of 149 Minor League games. Pita has appeared in seven games for the RailRiders this season and currently holds a .429 batting average. He also enters today leading the team runs batted in (9), tied for the team lead in home runs (3) and is third in total bases (17).

THE BRIGHT SIDE - Entering Saturday, RailRiders batters have struck out the fewest times in the International League (124)... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre is one of just three International League teams to have been caught stealing only once (Nashville and Rochester)... The RailRiders have hit a home run in seven of their last nine games including every game this series...

STREAKY - The RailRiders have hit a home run in four straight games... Oswaldo Cabrera snapped a four game hitless streak yesterday after going 0-17... Ender Inciarte has reached base in nine straight games, which ties Ronald Guzmán for the longest streak for any RailRider this season... Ryan LaMarre has reached base in five straight games (4-13, 2B, 2 HBP, 2 BB, 2B)... David McKay has not been charged with a run in three straight outings... Reggie McClain has not allowed a run in back-to-back outings...

QUICK HITS - The RailRiders have not won consecutive games since winning four straight to begin the season (April 8)... Scranton/Wilkes-Barre has dropped nine of their last eleven games since starting 4-0.... SWB catchers have caught just two of 24 would be base stealers this season (.083 CS%)... Miguel Cabrera picked up his 3,000th career hit today for the Detroit Tigers. He never played in Triple-A baseball, even in a rehab situation, meaning he has never faced the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders...

AROUND THE ORG - The Yankees (8-6) defeated the Cleveland Guardians (7-6) by a 4-1 final yesterday. Aaron Judge swatted two home runs in the contest to back Jameson Taillon's five innings of one run baseball. Michael King struck out eight across three shutout innings. The two played day baseball today... The Hartford Yard Goats (7-6) walked off on the Somerset Patriots (7-6) last night 7-6. Derek Dietrich hit his first home run. Ken Waldichuk takes the ball tonight at 6:05 PM... The Hudson Valley Renegades (6-7) fell to the Brooklyn Cyclones (8-5) 6-4 on Friday night. With a single, double and a walk, Cooper Bowman has been on base in all 11 games he's played in this season. Edgar Barclay starts tonight at 6:05 PM... The Tampa Tarpons (6-7) were shut out 5-0 against the Clearwater Threshers (5-8) on Friday. Josue Panacual gets the call tonight for Tampa at 6:30 PM as they look to get back to .500...

