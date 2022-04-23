Bulls Roll Tides 7-5

April 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release







NORFOLK, Va. - Durham second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni mashed three hits, while designated hitter Jonathan Aranda clubbed two hits while driving in two runs and shortstop Tristan Gray crushed a three-run homer in the Bulls' 7-5 win over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday evening at Harbor Park.

After Aranda drove in his first run with an RBI single in the opening frame, Gray capped the four-run inning with a two-out three-run blast to right, his team-best fourth longball. Norfolk would answer with a two-spot in the bottom of the frame before Durham countered with a three-run second inning highlighted by Aranda's second run-scoring single in as many frames, putting the Bulls ahead 7-2. Norfolk narrowed their deficit to 7-5 with a pair of home runs from C Brett Cumberland and SS Cadyn Grenier in the sixth.

Mastrobuoni (3-5, 2 R, 2 SB) led Durham with his three knocks, with Aranda (2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB) posting two hits as well. Cumberland (2-3, R, HR, 3 RBI) and 1B Tyler Nevin (3-4, R, 2B) recorded multi-hit efforts for the Tides. Mastrobuoni has recorded two or more hits in four of his last five games dating back to April 16, posting nine hits in 22 at-bats in that span.

Durham reliever Ralph Garza Jr. (1.2 IP, K) the win with 1.2 perfect frames, while Dustin Knight (1.0 IP, 3 K) struck out the side in order in the ninth to notch his second save. Norfolk southpaw Zac Lowther (1.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat.

The two teams are set to finish off their six-game series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. RHP Miller Hogan is expected to get the nod for Durham, with Norfolk anticipated to send RHP Cody Sedlock to the hill.

Following their six-game set in Norfolk, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 26 to start a six-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch of the series opener is set for 11:05am. Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from April 23, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.