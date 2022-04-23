Bulls Roll Tides 7-5
April 23, 2022 - International League (IL) - Durham Bulls News Release
NORFOLK, Va. - Durham second baseman Miles Mastrobuoni mashed three hits, while designated hitter Jonathan Aranda clubbed two hits while driving in two runs and shortstop Tristan Gray crushed a three-run homer in the Bulls' 7-5 win over the Norfolk Tides on Saturday evening at Harbor Park.
After Aranda drove in his first run with an RBI single in the opening frame, Gray capped the four-run inning with a two-out three-run blast to right, his team-best fourth longball. Norfolk would answer with a two-spot in the bottom of the frame before Durham countered with a three-run second inning highlighted by Aranda's second run-scoring single in as many frames, putting the Bulls ahead 7-2. Norfolk narrowed their deficit to 7-5 with a pair of home runs from C Brett Cumberland and SS Cadyn Grenier in the sixth.
Mastrobuoni (3-5, 2 R, 2 SB) led Durham with his three knocks, with Aranda (2-3, R, 2 RBI, BB) posting two hits as well. Cumberland (2-3, R, HR, 3 RBI) and 1B Tyler Nevin (3-4, R, 2B) recorded multi-hit efforts for the Tides. Mastrobuoni has recorded two or more hits in four of his last five games dating back to April 16, posting nine hits in 22 at-bats in that span.
Durham reliever Ralph Garza Jr. (1.2 IP, K) the win with 1.2 perfect frames, while Dustin Knight (1.0 IP, 3 K) struck out the side in order in the ninth to notch his second save. Norfolk southpaw Zac Lowther (1.1 IP, 6 H, 7 R, 5 ER, BB, 2 K) suffered the defeat.
The two teams are set to finish off their six-game series on Sunday afternoon, with first pitch scheduled for 1:05pm. RHP Miller Hogan is expected to get the nod for Durham, with Norfolk anticipated to send RHP Cody Sedlock to the hill.
Following their six-game set in Norfolk, the Bulls return to Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Tuesday, April 26 to start a six-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals' Triple-A affiliate, the Memphis Redbirds. First pitch of the series opener is set for 11:05am. Tickets for that game and all remaining 2022 home dates can be purchased at DurhamBulls.com/tickets.
