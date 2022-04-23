Chasers' Bats Go Quiet in Shutout Loss

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Angelo Castellano had two of the Omaha Storm Chasers' (8-9) four hits in the 8-0 loss to the Memphis Redbirds (9-8) on Saturday.

The Redbirds got on the board first off Austin Cox (Loss, 0-2), who gave up a two-run home run to Kramer Robertson that brought home Brendan Donovan.

The second inning wasn't any kinder to Cox, he gave up a solo shot to Ben DeLuzio, which brought Memphis' lead, to 3-0. The scoring in the second inning didn't stop there, a dropped third strike got Evan Mendoza on, and a Brendan Donovan double scored him.

Through five, Matthew Liberatore (Win, 2-2) only gave up one hit and that was a single to Clay Dungan.

Cox seemed to have settled in by the fifth inning, until a check swing single by Nolan Gorman had Robertson on the move. He would end up scoring off a fielding error by first baseman Nick Pratto. Gorman, who moved to second on the fielding error, would score off a Juan Yepez double which brought the score to 6-0. Brewer Hicklen prevented another run from scoring by throwing a ball from the outfield right on target to Freddy Fermin, who tagged Juan Yepez out at the plate.

Austin Cox was done after 5.0 innings, which brought Sam Freeman in for relief in the sixth. Freeman only threw five pitches before signaling for the trainer. He would leave the game due to injury, which brought Foster Griffin in. Griffin would allow back-to-back-to-back hits, which brought home two more runs for Memphis, bringing the score to 8-0.

In the eighth, the Storm Chasers would get half their hits off singles by Gabriel Cancel and Angelo Castellano.

The Storm Chasers would fall 8-0 on Saturday after collecting only four hits.

The Storm Chasers continue their series against the Redbirds on Sunday at Autozone Park when right-hander Jonathan Heasley (0-0, 1.54) faces right-hander Yohan Oviedo (1-1, 6.28). First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.

