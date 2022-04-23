Jumbo Shrimp Fall in Extras to Gwinnett 10-8

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Requiring extra innings for the second straight night, the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp couldn't extend their seven-game winning streak as they fell 10-8 to the Gwinnett Stripers Saturday night in front of 9,387 fans at 121 Financial Ballpark.

Gwinnett (6-11) plated three runs to force extra innings in the ninth inning. Ronald Acuña Jr. led off the ninth inning with a walk and Huascar Brazoban (BS, 1) surrendered a two-run home run to Phil Gosselin. Pat Valaika doubled and went to third on a William Contreras single, the fourth consecutive hit to start the inning. With runners at the corners, Yariel González hit a sac fly to plate Valaika which knotted the score at eight.

Jacksonville (9-8) couldn't push a run across in the ninth and were forced to go to extra innings for the second night in a row.

Grant Dayton (L, 0-1) took to the mound for Jacksonville in the 10th. With Ryan Casteel starting at second, Dayton got Justin Dean to strike out but an error allowed Casteel to score the go-ahead run and Dean to reach third. Acuña was intentionally walked and with runners at the corners before Gosselin hit a sac fly to plate Dean to increase the Gwinnett lead to 10-8.

For the second straight night, Gwinnett was able to strike first, plating a run in the top of the first. With one out, Gosselin walked and went to second on a groundout by Valaika. Contreras smacked a single to plate Gosselin for the first run of the game.

The Jumbo Shrimp wasted no time responding right away in the bottom of the first. Peyton Burdick tripled with one out before Lewin Díaz walked and advanced to third off a double by Lorenzo Quintana to tie the game at one. Charles Leblanc followed with a single that scored both Diaz and Quintana to give Jacksonville the 3-1 advantage.

The Stripers were able to put one more run on the board in the top of the second. Delino DeShields Jr. singled with one out. An error allowed DeShields to move to third. With runners at second and third, Dean hit a sac fly to score DeShields to bring Gwinnett to within one, 3-2.

Gwinnett kept fighting after three shutout innings by Jacksonville's staff, they took their second lead of the game in the sixth. González walked to start the inning and moved to second on a single by John Nogowski. Zach Pop came on in relief struck out the next two hitters. With two outs, Dean singled to score González, allowing Nogowski to advance from first to third. Acuña singled in the ensuing at-bat to score Nogowski to give the Stripers the 4-3 lead.

Jacksonville picked up their bats and went to work in the bottom of the sixth. With one out, Norel González singled and went to second on Bryson Brigman's single in the following at-bat. With two men on, Demetrius Sims singled to load the bases. Erik González then knocked a two-run single to plate Norel González and Brigman to take a 5-4 lead. Later in the frame, a wild pitch allowed González to score from third to increase the advantage to 6-4.

In the seventh, the Jumbo Shrimp added one run to their lead. Quintana blasted a leadoff home run off Gwinnett reliever Jésus Cruz to make the score 7-4.

The Stripers continued to fight in the eighth inning. After two quick outs, Ryan Casteel smashed a solo home run to make it a two-run game, 7-5.

