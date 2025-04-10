Kingston Opens Strong But Falls 6-2 to Barrie in Game One

April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KGN 1 | BAR 0

5:01 Maleek McGowan (2) - Kieren Dervin

KGN 2 | BAR 0

7:09 Tuomas Uronen (1) - Jacob Battaglia

KGN 2 | BAR 1

12:13 Riley Patterson (2) - Michael Derbidge, Beau Jelsma

KGN 2 | BAR 2

14:26 Emil Hemming (3) - Beau Akey, Riley Patterson (PPG)

2nd Period

KGN 2 | BAR 3

9:09 Carter Lowe (2) - Cole Beaudoin (PPG)

3rd Period

KGN 2 | BAR 4

1:30 Dalyn Wakely (3) - Grayson Tiller, Anthony Romani

KGN 2 | BAR 5

14:11 Beau Jelsma (5) - Kashawn Aitcheson, Tristan Bertucci

KGN 2 | BAR 6

16:17 Kashawn Aitcheson (2) - Beau Akey, Riley Patterson

Next Home Game:

Round Two | Game Three - Tuesday, April 15th - 7PM Puck Drop

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.