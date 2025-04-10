Kingston Opens Strong But Falls 6-2 to Barrie in Game One
April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kingston Frontenacs News Release
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KGN 1 | BAR 0
5:01 Maleek McGowan (2) - Kieren Dervin
KGN 2 | BAR 0
7:09 Tuomas Uronen (1) - Jacob Battaglia
KGN 2 | BAR 1
12:13 Riley Patterson (2) - Michael Derbidge, Beau Jelsma
KGN 2 | BAR 2
14:26 Emil Hemming (3) - Beau Akey, Riley Patterson (PPG)
2nd Period
KGN 2 | BAR 3
9:09 Carter Lowe (2) - Cole Beaudoin (PPG)
3rd Period
KGN 2 | BAR 4
1:30 Dalyn Wakely (3) - Grayson Tiller, Anthony Romani
KGN 2 | BAR 5
14:11 Beau Jelsma (5) - Kashawn Aitcheson, Tristan Bertucci
KGN 2 | BAR 6
16:17 Kashawn Aitcheson (2) - Beau Akey, Riley Patterson
Next Home Game:
Round Two | Game Three - Tuesday, April 15th - 7PM Puck Drop
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025
- Spitfires Win Game One 5-1 over Rangers - Windsor Spitfires
- Accuracy Counts as Colts Take Game One - Barrie Colts
- Saginaw Spirit 2025 OHL Priority Selection Primer - Saginaw Spirit
- Spitfires Take Game One with 5-1 Win over Blueshirts - Kitchener Rangers
- Generals Drop Game One of Round 2 in Brantford - Oshawa Generals
- Kingston Opens Strong But Falls 6-2 to Barrie in Game One - Kingston Frontenacs
- Barkey's Hat Trick Gets the Job Done for London to Take 1-0 Series Advantage - Erie Otters
- Spitfires Trade Draft Selections with Sarnia - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Launches Modernized Standard Player's Agreement to Meet Changing Landscape - OHL
- Blake Smith Signed to NHL Entry-Level Contract by Toronto Maple Leafs - Flint Firebirds
- 67's Acquire a Pick from the Flint Firebirds - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Acquire Picks from the Barrie Colts - Ottawa 67's
- Jackson Parsons Voted as Leo Lalonde Overage Player of the Year - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers' Jackson Parsons Voted OHL Overage Player of the Year - OHL
- Frontenacs Set to Go Toe-To-Toe with the Colts in Round Two - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Head to Brantford to Open Round 2 - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Kingston Frontenacs Stories
- Kingston Opens Strong But Falls 6-2 to Barrie in Game One
- Frontenacs Set to Go Toe-To-Toe with the Colts in Round Two
- Frontenacs Acquire Picks from Sarnia for the Upcoming 2025 OHL Priority Selection
- Frontenacs Face off against the Barrie Colts in Round Two of the 2025 OHL Playoffs
- Five Frontenacs Featured in the 2024-25 OHL Coaches Poll