Spitfires Trade Draft Selections with Sarnia

April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired a 5th round pick in 2025 (KIT) and a 15th round pick in 2025 (KGN) for a 4th round pick in 2028 (WSR).

The OHL Draft round one is tomorrow at 7:00pm, be sure to tune in on the OHL Action Pak and CHLTV!

All Spitfires picks and news related to the 2025 OHL Draft can be found here - Spits Draft Central.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.