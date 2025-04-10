Spitfires Trade Draft Selections with Sarnia
April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires have acquired a 5th round pick in 2025 (KIT) and a 15th round pick in 2025 (KGN) for a 4th round pick in 2028 (WSR).
The OHL Draft round one is tomorrow at 7:00pm, be sure to tune in on the OHL Action Pak and CHLTV!
All Spitfires picks and news related to the 2025 OHL Draft can be found here - Spits Draft Central.
Check out the Windsor Spitfires Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...
Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025
- Spitfires Trade Draft Selections with Sarnia - Windsor Spitfires
- OHL Launches Modernized Standard Player's Agreement to Meet Changing Landscape - OHL
- Blake Smith Signed to NHL Entry-Level Contract by Toronto Maple Leafs - Flint Firebirds
- 67's Acquire a Pick from the Flint Firebirds - Ottawa 67's
- 67's Acquire Picks from the Barrie Colts - Ottawa 67's
- Jackson Parsons Voted as Leo Lalonde Overage Player of the Year - Kitchener Rangers
- Rangers' Jackson Parsons Voted OHL Overage Player of the Year - OHL
- Frontenacs Set to Go Toe-To-Toe with the Colts in Round Two - Kingston Frontenacs
- Generals Head to Brantford to Open Round 2 - Oshawa Generals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Windsor Spitfires Stories
- Spitfires Trade Draft Selections with Sarnia
- Spitfires' Overage Forward Ryan Abraham Commits to Michigan Technological University
- Series Preview: (2) Windsor Spitfires vs (3) Kitchener Rangers
- Spitfires Announce Second Round Playoff Schedule, Pre Game Party
- Spitfires Knock Off Soo 8-4 and Advance to Round 2