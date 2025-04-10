Generals Drop Game One of Round 2 in Brantford

April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Brantford, ON - Oshawa fell 5-2 in game one of the second round to the Brantford Bulldogs.

Luca Marrelli opened the scoring in the second round, beating Brantford goaltender, Ryerson Leenders from the point 4:24 into the first period. Owen Griffin continued his hot streak, tallying his seventh goal of the playoffs and put the Generals up 2-0 halfway through the opening frame. After 20 minutes, the Gens led 2-0, outshooting the Bulldogs 19-8.

Brantford goaltender Ryerson Leenders left the game early in the second period after an awkward play in front of the net. David Egorov came in as relief and made a couple of key saves early to settle in. The Bulldogs scored three unanswered as Thomas Budnick, Cole Brown, and Luca Testa rallied the team to take a 3-2 lead after two periods. Egorov finished the period with 16 saves.

In the third period, Oshawa was unable to work their way back into the game. The Bulldogs added an insurance marker courtesy of Marek Vanacker, 7:47 into the frame. They proceeded to add an empty-netter in the dying seconds to beat your Generals 5-2. Egorov was perfect in relief, stopping all 22 shots he faced.

The Generals are back in action Sunday in Brantford for game 2. Get your round 2 home game tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.