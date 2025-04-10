Spitfires Take Game One with 5-1 Win over Blueshirts

April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers left wing Chris Grisolia in front of the Windsor Spitfires net

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Remo Agostino / Windsor Spitfires)

Windsor, ON - Tanner Lam ended Joey Costanzo's shutout bid with under three minutes left in regulation, but it was the Spitfires who scored five unanswered to start the game and take game one by a score of 5-1.

After a scoreless opening period, Windsor scored three times in the middle frame and twice in the third period before Tanner Lam's late power play marker. Andrew Robinson scored his first career OHL goal to open the scoring. Anthony Cristoforo, Liam Greentree, and Noah Morneau (2) completed the scoring for the Spitfires.

Scoring Summary:

2nd Period

KIT 0, WSR 1

2:31 Andrew Robinson (1) - Ryan Abraham, Luke McNamara

KIT 0, WSR 2 - GWG

7:13 Anthony Cristoforo (1) - Cole Davis

KIT 0, WSR 3 - PPG

16:28 Liam Greentree (8) - Ilya Protas, Noah Morneau

3rd Period

KIT 0, WSR 4

3:09 Noah Morneau (9) - Liam Greentree, Ilya Protas

KIT 0, WSR 5 - PPG

14:36 Noah Morneau (10) - Ilya Protas, Jack Nesbitt

KIT 1, WSR 5 - PPG

17:47 Tanner Lam (3) - Cameron Reid, Luca Romano

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Noah Morneau (WSR)

Second Star: Andrew Robinson (WSR)

Third Star: Liam Greentree (WSR)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 19 - WSR 22

Power play: KIT 1/3 - WSR 2/5

FO%: KIT 61% - WSR 39%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Joey Costanzo (WSR) - 18/19 Saves, One Goal Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 17/22 Saves, Five Goals Against

UP NEXT:

Following Game 1, the Blueshirts will remain in Windsor for Game 2 on Saturday, April 12th, with the puck drop scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at WFCU Centre. The Rangers will return to The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium for Games 3 and 4 on Monday, April 14th.

