67's Acquire Picks from the Barrie Colts

April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Ottawa 67's News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired picks in the 2026 & 2028 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selections, sending a pair of 2025 picks to the Barrie Colts in return.

The full trade breakdown is as follows:

TRADE DETAILS

To Ottawa:

2026 3rd Round Pick (KGN)

2028 5th Round Pick (BAR)

To Barrie:

2025 4th Round Pick (KIT)

2025 5th Round Pick (SBY)

The 67's hold the third overall pick in the upcoming 2025 OHL Priority Selection that will take place from April 11 to April 12.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.