Blake Smith Signed to NHL Entry-Level Contract by Toronto Maple Leafs

April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds defenseman Blake Smith

FLINT - The Toronto Maple Leafs announced on Thursday that they have signed Firebirds defenseman Blake Smith to a three-year entry-level NHL contract.

Smith appeared in 64 games during his overage season with the Firebirds in 2024-25. The 6'5, 225-pound defenseman set career-highs with 10 goals, 22 assists, 32 points and a +15 plus/minus rating. He was named the best shot blocker in the Western Conference in the 2024-25 OHL Coaches Poll. Smith wore an A as an alternate captain for the Firebirds during both the 2023-24 season and the 2024-25 season.

The 20-year-old Oshawa, Ontario native finished his OHL career with 13 goals and 41 assists along with a +5 plus/minus rating in 244 games. He was originally acquired by the Firebirds in a trade with the Oshawa Generals in November of 2022.

Smith hails from a hockey family; his father, Derrick, played 537 games in the NHL over 10 seasons and his older brother, Dalton, has played a combined 579 professional games across the NHL, AHL and ECHL. Additionally, Smith's uncles Keith and Wayne Primeau combined to play 1,663 games in the NHL.

He joins Connor Clattenburg and Nathan Day as 2024-25 Firebirds who have signed NHL entry-level contracts. Both Day and Clattenburg have signed with the Edmonton Oilers.

