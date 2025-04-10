Barkey's Hat Trick Gets the Job Done for London to Take 1-0 Series Advantage

London, Ontario - To be the best, you have to beat the best. For the Erie Otters (playoff run pres. by Rebich Investments), Round 2 of the Ontario Hockey League Playoffs would take #5 seed to their rivals in the Forest City - the #1 London Knights. After a successful 4-1 series winning Round 1 against the reigning Memorial Cup champion Saginaw Spirit, Erie would look to keep its physicality and firepower consistent against the defending OHL champions and 2024-25 Hamilton Spectator Trophy winning Knights - who moved into the second round following a sweep of #8 Owen Sound. The season series went the way of the high-seed, with London winning the best of six regular season by a 4-2 result. However, throw out the record books in the post-season, especially for an Otters team that played at such a high level in their first playoff series victory since 2017. It's the Sweet Caroline rivalry restored in London!

Playing with the home crowd behind them, the London Knights would strongly control time-of-possession in the opening minutes of the game. Erie would weather the storm, and see opportunities develop their way. Early on in the contest, Wesley Royston and Landon Sim would drop the gloves at center ice, and the momentum shift would be in effect. With Erie headed to the penalty kill for the first time a few minutes later, Erie would successfully get the kill and a momentum swing. Erie would earn a power play of their own, and would not waste the chance - Pano Fimis (8, PPG) would find paydirt to give Erie a 1-0 lead with less than two minutes left. Not 30 seconds later, Cam Allen (2) would go coast to coast to create the game-tying goal headed into the end of the first period. After 20, a 1-1 game would be in effect with a 12-9 shot advantage for London.

After a more defensive struggle in the opening 20, the game would open up quite a bit in period two. With another pair of fights in Alex Messier and Ryder Boulton, and Nathan Sauder and Jesse Nurmi dropping the gloves, the Knights would take advantage of the given momentum as Denver Barkey (6), Oliver Bonk (1), and Landon Sim (4, PPG) would strike for three-unanswered to open the period. Erie would strike for a quick pair - 12 seconds apart - late in the period from Dylan Edwards (6) and Wesley Royston (1) to make it a one-goal game going into the final frame, 4-3. London would lead in shots by a single difference, 22-21.

Do or die time for the game in third period would see Erie go on a 5-on-3 penalty kill. Both goals in period three would belong to Denver Barkey, as he would complete the hat trick by scoring in the first and last minute of the period. Erie would battle hard, but penalty trouble would afflict them throughout the night, as the London Knights would take a 1-0 series advantage out of game one.

Following Friday/Saturday's Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection Draft, London will host Game 2 on Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 P.M., as the Otters look to even the series up. Erie will return home on Tuesday, April 15 and Thursday, April 17 for Game 3 and Game 4 respectively.

