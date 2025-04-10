67's Acquire a Pick from the Flint Firebirds
April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Ottawa 67's News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa 67's have acquired a pick in the 2026 Ontario Hockey League Priority Selection, sending a 2025 pick to the Flint Firebirds in return.
The full trade breakdown is as follows:
TRADE DETAILS
To Ottawa:
2026 6th Round Pick (FLNT)
To Flint:
2025 7th Round Pick (OTT)
The 67's hold the third overall pick in the upcoming 2025 OHL Priority Selection that will take place from April 11 to April 12.
