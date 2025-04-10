Frontenacs Set to Go Toe-To-Toe with the Colts in Round Two

After a full week off from actual games, the Kingston Frontenacs are ready to roll for round two of their 2025 OHL Playoff run. Standing in their way in the second round is one of their toughest matchups from the regular season - the Barrie Colts. The Frontenacs swept the Sudbury Wolves out of the first round, while it took the Colts five games to dispatch the Niagara IceDogs. Through four head-to-head matchups in the regular season it was Barrie who came out on top in the season series, winning 3 out of 4 against the Frontenacs.

The two teams finished tied with 88 points in the standings, with Barrie having two more wins in regulation. The Frontenacs were among the best offensive teams in the league with 281 goals for, while the Colts were one of the better defensive teams having allowed only 219 goals against. Kingston and Barrie have been chasing each other all season long and are one of the better matchups in the league in terms of just how close each team really is to each other. This round two matchup is shaping up to be one for the ages.

From the Archives of Jim Gilchrist:

Legendary Frontenacs play-by-play announcer Jim Gilchrist sent these notes in for the series matchup between the Frontenacs and the Colts:

This is the 5th playoff meeting between the two franchises, with Barrie winning 3 out of the 4 up to this point.

The Frontenacs have the last laugh however, winning the most recent playoff series between the two sides with a 4-2 series win in 2018.

Barrie's Sadlon Arena is a tough building to play in for the Frontenacs, with the black and gold having a four game losing streak in the Colts' home.

Kingston

Difference Makers for the Series:

Kingston - Charlie Schenkel (#37)

Making a move at the trade deadline to acquire the overage goaltender was met with skepticism by some at the time, by after his performance in round one against Sudbury it's clear it was the right choice. Charlie Schenkel was lights out in round one, posting a 4-0 record to go along with a 0.934 SAV% and a 1.83 GAA. If Schenkel saw the puck coming his way, he was stopping it. If the Frontenacs can take the same way they played in the first round and carry it over to the second the team will be in good shape, but if Schenkel can continue his stellar play there's no reason why the team won't advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Barrie - Kashawn Aitcheson (#77)

The 2025 NHL Draft eligible defenseman has been unbelievable for the Colts this season. Aitcheson is an impact player already and has NHL team's salivating over his abilities on both sides of the puck, his booming body checks, and his high IQ. He's been climbing draft boards all season long for a reason, and is a big reason why Barrie has found success this season. Aitcheson had four points in four games against the Frontenacs the regular season and finished with 59 points in 65 games on the year; with a stunning 26 goals from the back end. He can turn the momentum of the game into Barrie's favour at a moments notice, and can be a clear difference maker in the outcome of this series.

Tune-In: Fans have the opportunity to tune in to each game in real-time through Fronts Radio, featuring Kingston's Pure Country 99. Fans can also tune in on 102.7 WOW FM to catch the game. The renowned play-by-play announcer, Jim Gilchrist, will be narrating the games, both home and away.

Listen Live (Streaming): 102.7 WOW FM https://www.iheart.com/live/1027-wow-fm-9979/

ROUND TWO | GAME THREE - Tuesday, April 15th @ 7PM - vs Barrie Colts (Series Tied 0-0)

