Rangers' Jackson Parsons Voted OHL Overage Player of the Year

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Kitchener Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons is the 2024-25 recipient of the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy, presented annually to the OHL Overage Player of the Year as voted by the League's General Managers.

Parsons led OHL goaltenders with 37 wins and five shutouts during the regular season, posting a new Kitchener Rangers single season record 2.24 goals-against average along with a .920 save percentage over 52 games.

"I am very honoured to receive the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy. It would not have been possible without my incredible teammates, coaches, family, billets and Rangers Nation who have supported me this year. I am so grateful and excited to see what the future holds."

Completing his fourth season in Kitchener, Parsons was the OHL Goaltender of the Month for November, in addition to receiving OHL Goaltender of the Week honours four separate times during the regular season. He closes out his overage campaign with a career mark of 74-44-7-0 with a 2.88 goals-against average and .904 save percentage over 130 games. His nine shutouts are the second-most in Rangers franchise history.

"Jackson has been everything you want in a veteran player - calm under pressure, driven to improve, and a true leader on and off the ice," said Rangers Head Coach Jussi Ahokas. "He has been the backbone of our team all season, and this award is a reflection of his relentless work ethic and consistency. We couldn't be prouder of what he's accomplished in his final year with the Rangers and there is no one more deserving than Jackson."

A 20-year-old from Embrun, Ont., Parsons was originally selected by the Rangers in the third round (53rd overall) of the 2020 OHL Priority Selection from the Cornwall Colts U18 AAA program. He's committed to playing NCAA Division I men's hockey at Clarkson University next season.

Parsons becomes the first goaltender to win the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy since Toronto's Bujar Amidovski back in 1997-98. He follows last year's recipient Matthew Sop as the fifth Rangers player to claim the honour with others including Jason Akeson (2010-11), Andre Benoit (2004-05) and Joey St. Aubin (1990-91).

Brantford Bulldogs centreman Patrick Thomas finished as runner-up in award voting.

The Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy is awarded annually to the Top Overage Player of the Year as selected by OHL General Managers. Teams were asked to submit a nominee for the award and were not permitted to vote for players from their own hockey club.

First presented in 1984, the Leo Lalonde Memorial Trophy was donated by the trainers of the Ontario Hockey League, in memory of the late Leo Lalonde, former Chief Scout of OHL Central Scouting. Leo Lalonde was also former the Chief Scout for the Belleville Bulls as well as a scout for the Peterborough Petes.

Parsons will be formally recognized as OHL Overage Player of the Year at the 2025 OHL Awards Ceremony held at The Hockey Hall of Fame in June.

