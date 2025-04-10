Spitfires Win Game One 5-1 over Rangers

April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Kitchener Rangers were in town Thursday night for Game 1 of Round two of the OHL Playoffs. The Rangers were coming off a 4-1 series win over the Flint Firebirds while the Spitfires beat the Soo Greyhounds also 4 games to 1. On Thursday, the Spitfires defence were tremendous as they held the Rangers to 18 shots and took home the 5-1 win.

In the first period, it would be a feeling out process and both teams played cautiously. Each team had a powerplay opportunity but both were unsuccessful. Both teams had a few chances but no one could score and we were off to period 2 tied 0-0 on the scoreboard and 5-5 in shots.

In the second period, the Spitfires came out of the gate fighting for puck possession and were all over the Rangers. Just over two minutes into the frame, McNamara got the puck down low to Abraham and he went towards the net and was tripped up but dove and hit the puck backdoor to Andrew Robinson for a gaping net and he scored his first career OHL goal to put the Spitfires up 1-0. Just five minutes later, the Spitfires would strike again. A give and go with Davis and Cristoforo in the defensive zone sprung Cristoforo. He went one on one and he out muscled his man and put the puck through the five-hole with one hand on a sweet goal for his first of the playoffs. Late in the frame, the Rangers would get disciplined as they sent themselves to a 5 on 3 PK. The Spitfires were able to apply pressure and Greentree beat Parsons for his 8 th goal of the playoffs. After 40 minutes, it was 3-0 Spitfires and shots were 16-15 in favour of Windsor.

In the third period, the Spitfires would play stout defence and shut down the Rangers. Morneau would tack on two more goals one on the man advantage to make it a 5-0 game. A little rough stuff near the end of the game sent the Spitfires to a penalty kill and Lam tipped in his 3 rd goal of the playoffs behind Costanzo to break the shutout. The Spitfires would take the 5-1 win and go up 1-0 in the series.

The Spitfires and Rangers are back in action for Game 2 on Saturday April 12th at the WFCU Centre. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

