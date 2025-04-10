Generals Head to Brantford to Open Round 2

April 10, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals hit the road to kick off the second round as they take on the Brantford Bulldogs in Game 1.

Oshawa comes into this having defeated the Brampton Steelheads 4-2 in their first-round matchup. The series was high-scoring, with a team scoring four or more goals in all but one game.

Brantford enters this series as the top seed in the Eastern Conference, having finished the regular season atop the standings. The Bulldogs drew the North Bay Battalion in Round 1, making fairly quick work of them, taking the series 4-1.

It has been a little while since these two last faced off against each other, but it was the Brantford Bulldogs getting a 5-3 win on home ice.

After Brantford opened the scoring in the first, Owen Griffin was able to find the back of the net and tie things at 1-1.

In the second, Griffin would get his second as the draft-eligible forward grabbed his sixteenth of the season. But before the end of the frame, Cole Brown would get his second of the game, tying things at 2-2.

Oshawa was doing a good job keeping the league's leading goal scorer quiet, but in the third, he would get hot, burying two goals to put Brantford up 4-2.

Andrew Gibson was able to cut the lead late, but an empty net goal from the Bulldogs put the game to rest.

The Generals return to home ice for Games 3 & 4.

