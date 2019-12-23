K-Wings Weekly: Week of December 23

K-Wings defeat Cincinnati (in thrilling fashion) and Wheeling on back-to-back nights before break. Team returns to action Friday vs Indy.

OVERALL RECORD: 9-14-3

LAST WEEK: 2-0-0

RESULTS

Friday, Dec. 20 - Kalamazoo 6, Cincinnati 5, OT (Wings Event Center - Kalamazoo, MI) | Box Score

>> The Kalamazoo Wings pulled off a thrilling come-from behind overtime win over the Central Division leading Cincinnati Cyclones 6-5 in overtime Friday at Wings Event Center. Trailing by two goals three different times, including late in regulation, Dylan Sadowy scored twice in the final 3:51 to complete a hat trick and force overtime. Matheson Iacopelli scored the game-winning goal four minutes into the extra frame to complete the dramatic comeback. Justin Taylor and Adam Dauda also scored for Kalamazoo in the ninth meeting of 14 this season against the Cyclones.

Saturday, Dec. 21 - Kalamazoo 4, Wheeling 2 (WesBanco Arena - Wheeling, WV) | Box Score

>> Following an overnight trip to West Virginia after Friday's emotional win, Kalamazoo responded Saturday with two power play goals in the first period- from Justin Taylor and Zach Frye- to lead the Wheeling Nailers 2-1 after one. Matheson Iacopelli provided some insurance, which was needed, in the third period before the Nailers scored to cut the K-Wings' lead back to one. An empty-net goal from Kyle Blaney, who assisted on Taylor's goal in the first period and fought Wheeling's Ryan Scarfo in the middle frame, completed a Gordie Howe hat trick and the team's 4-2 road win. Jake Hildebrand stopped 24 of 26 in the victory,

THE WEEK AHEAD

Friday, Dec. 27 - Kalamazoo vs. Indy, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Kalamazoo vs Fort Wayne, 7:00 p.m. - Wings Event Center (Kalamazoo, MI)

Sunday, Dec. 29 - Kalamazoo AT Fort Wayne, 5:00 p.m. - Memorial Coliseum (Fort Wayne, IN)

ON THE MOVE

12/19 - Forward Yannick Veilleux loaned to Laval (AHL)

12/19 - Forward Garret Ross acquired in a trade with Jacksonville (ECHL) for future considerations.

12/20 - Forward Chad McDonald released from standard player contract.

FAST FACTS

- Dylan Sadowy recorded the K-Wings' first hat trick Friday, which was also the first pro hat trick of his career.

- Matheson Iacopelli has game-winning goals in back-to-back games.

- Kyle Blaney has seven points (2 goals, 5 assists) during a season-best five-game point streak.

TEAM TRENDS

- Kalamazoo's tying goal Friday was the second scored with an extra attacker this season (10/19 vs Cincinnati)

- The K-Wings' power play has scored at least one goal in six of their last eight games.

- Friday was the third time this season Kalamazoo has scored at least six goals in a game.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 27 - Dylan Sadowy

GOALS: 17 - Sadowy

ASSISTS: 15 - Kyle Blaney

PLUS/MINUS: +4 - Ian Edmondson

PIMS: 71 - Luke Sandler

PP GOALS: 6 - Sadowy

SH GOALS: 1 - Brennan Sanford, Tanner Sorenson

GW GOALS: 2 - Sadowy, Matheson Iacopelli

SHOTS: 85 - Sadowy

WINS: 5 - Jake Hildebrand

GAA: 3.67 - Hildebrand

SAVE %: .877 - Hildebrand

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 19/104 (18.3%) - 11th in ECHL

Last Week - 3/7 (42.9%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 88/116 (75.9%) - 25th in ECHL

Last Week - 4/7 (57.1%)

FRIDAY, DEC. 27 - HOCKEY IS FOR EVERYONE

The Kalamazoo Wings firmly believe that everyone should have the opportunity to play the great game of hockey, regardless of race, gender, sexual orientation, age, disability or otherwise. Help us celebrate "Hockey is for Everyone" Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:00 p.m. when the K-Wings host the Indy Fuel. It's also our $2 Friday with $2 beers, sodas and hot dogs.

SATURDAY, DEC. 28 - AFFILIATE NIGHT

The K-Wings will be honoring their affiliation with the NHL's Vancouver Canucks and AHL's Utica Comets by wearing special affiliation-themed jerseys that were voted on by the fans as part of our 3rd Annual Fan-Designed Jersey Contest. A jersey auction will be held after the game. The team takes on the Fort Wayne Komets at 7:00 p.m.

