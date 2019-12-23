Steelheads Weekly - December 23, 2019

December 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (17-9-5) return from the holiday break this Friday and Saturday at home on a five-game win streak, their longest run of the season.

LAST WEEK...

Wednesday, December 18 @ Norfolk Admirals: 2-0 W

Shots: Steelheads 43, Admirals 21

PP: Steelheads 0-for-3, Admirals 0-for-0

The Steelheads shut out the Admirals in a 2-0 win from Norfolk Scope. After a scoreless first and second period as well as a potential road goal waived away, defenseman Ondrej Vala (15:48 3rd) pushed home the first and deciding goal of the game for a 1-0 lead. The Steelheads added one insurance goal to put the game away thanks to forward Will Merchant (EN, 19:05 3rd) in the 2-0 win. Tomas Sholl (11-4-4) halted all 21 shots in the win.

Friday, December 20 @ Norfolk Admirals: 3-2 W

Shots: Steelheads 42, Admirals 24

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Admirals 0-for-5

The Steelheads scored the decisive goal in the final minute to sink the Admirals in a 3-2 regulation win from Norfolk Scope. The Admirals opened the scoring before a pair of follow-up goals came starting with forward Max Coatta (10:38 1st) followed by the Admirals less than one minute later for a 2-1 lead for the home side. Coatta (17:14 2nd) added his second of the game on a wrap-around attempt to tie the game, 2-2, heading into the final frame. In the final seconds, defenseman Keegan Kanzig (19:43 3rd) sealed the result with a blue line shot for the 3-2 win. Colton Point (5-5-1) turned away 22 of 24 shots in the win.

Saturday, December 21 @ Norfolk Admirals: 4-1 W

Shots: Steelheads 30, Admirals 30

PP: Steelheads 0-for-4, Admirals 0-for-8

The Steelheads extended their win streak to five games with a 4-1 win from Norfolk Scope. After a scoreless first period, forward Marc-Olivier Roy (2:05 2nd) zipped in the opening tally ahead of an Admirals answer for a 1-1 scoreline. Roy (SH, 5:47 2nd) added his second-straight tally to begin opening the lead, 2-1, before forward Anthony Nellis (SH, 12:07 2nd; 4:02 3rd) tallied two goals of his own to open the unanswered streak but also solidify a 4-1 result to close the weekend with three wins in three games. Tomas Sholl (12-4-4) denied 29 of 30 shots in the win.

THIS WEEK...

Friday, December 27 vs. Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m. MT

Saturday, December 28 vs. Allen Americans - 7:10 p.m. MT

The Steelheads enter a three-game stretch in their return from the holiday break against the Allen Americans with two games coming at CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads have earned points in four of six games against the Americans with half of those contests going to overtime, holding a 2-2-2 record with five games remaining in their season series. This weekend starts the fourth of six games against the Americans in December with five of those six at CenturyLink Arena. The Steelheads are 16-9-5 against Allen all-time while going 9-4-3 at CenturyLink Arena.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS...

CenturyLink Hat Giveaway: Return from the holidays with free gear thanks to the CenturyLink Hat Giveaway on Friday, Dec. 27. The first 1,000 fans in attendance receive a free Steelheads hat. For tickets, call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com.

Holiday Hat Trick: Get the perfect stocking stuffer this holiday season with the Steelheads Holiday Hat Trick. Three any game ticket vouchers and a Steelheads hat start at just $45. Call 208-331-TIXS or go to idahosteelheads.com to purchase.

Hockey Starter Pack: Become the ultimate fan with the Steelheads Hockey Starter Pack. For just $69, fans receive four tickets to any Steelheads home game plus two small beer vouchers and the Steelheads Mullet Visor. For information, head to idahosteelheads.com or call 208-383-0080.

STEEL STATS...

Quick Bites:

- The Steelheads are on a five-game win streak, their longest of the season that eclipses their four-game streak to open the season. It's their longest since their eight-game win streak from Mar. 15, 2018 through Apr. 4, 2018.

- The Steelheads have held opponents to two goals or less in four of their last five games, averaging just 2.00 goals allowed per game during their current win streak.

- Captain A.J. White is now on an eight-game point streak (4-11-15), sitting one behind teammate Marco Roy for the longest team streak of the season. White had four assists and was a plus-six last week.

- Tomas Sholl earned his ninth ECHL shutout in Wednesday's win, and with that sits one shutout from tying the Steelheads ECHL era career shutout record (10) held by Steve Silverthorn ('05-'08). He also earned ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the third time this season.

Team Leaders:

GOALS: 14 - Will Merchant

ASSISTS: 23 - Marc-Olivier Roy

POINTS: 29 - Marc-Olivier Roy

PP GOALS: 4 - Will Merchant

SH GOALS: 1 - Max Coatta/Anthony Nellis/Marc-Olivier Roy

GW GOALS: 2 - Will Merchant/Anthony Nellis

PIMS: 73 - Keegan Kanzig

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Ondrej Vala

SHOTS: 105 - Will Merchant

WINS: 12 - Tomas Sholl

GAA: 2.30 - Tomas Sholl

SAVE %: .919 - Tomas Sholl

Mountain Division Standings:

1. Allen 22-5-4-0, 48 pts

2. Steelheads 17-9-3-2, 39 pts

3. Wichita 14-13-5-0, 33 pts

4. Utah 14-9-4-0, 33 pts

5. Rapid City 15-11-3-1, 33 pts

6. Tulsa 13-16-2-0, 28 pts

7. Kansas City 11-15-2-0, 24 pts

BROADCAST INFORMATION...

All home games during the 2019-20 regular season are broadcast on local radio, local television and on an online pay-per-view service. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350-AM KTIK "The Ticket" as well as 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 and ECHL.tv.

Tune in to the Deschutes Brewery Idaho Steelheads Hockey Show every Tuesday through Thursday on 1350 KTIK-AM "The Ticket", featuring Steelheads news, analysis and insight from around the ECHL. The show airs every Tuesday through Thursday during the 2019-20 season.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Friday, Dec. 27 at 7:10 p.m. against the Allen Americans. Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.