Mavs Monday: KC Looks to Regroup During Holiday Break

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Mavericks head into the 2019-20 ECHL holiday break looking up in the Mountain Division standings with an 11-15-2-0 record and 24 points, nine points out of the final playoff spot in the division. Once the Mavs return from the break, KC will embark on a road-heavy schedule, playing just one home game in its next 10 games.

Last Week's Action

Wed. 12/18: L, 7-5 at Orlando

Fri. 12/20: L, 4-1 vs. Utah

Sat. 12/21: L, 5-2 vs. Tulsa

This Week's Schedule

Fri. 12/27: at Cincinnati Cyclones

Sat. 12/28: at Indy Fuel

Mountain Division Standings

1. Allen Americans (22-5-4-0, 48 points)

2. Idaho Steelheads (17-9-3-2, 39 points)

3. Wichita Thunder (14-13-5-0, 33 points)

4. Utah Grizzlies (14-9-4-1, 33 points)

5. Rapid City Rush (15-11-3-0, 33 points)

6. Tulsa Oilers (13-16-2-0, 28 points)

7. Kansas City Mavericks (11-15-2-0, 24 points)

Right Back Into It

After the holiday break concludes on December 27, the Mavericks will play four games in five nights, starting Friday in Cincinnati against the Cyclones and concluding on Tuesday, December 31 at home against the Wichita Thunder.

Ammo Supply

Mavericks defenseman Terrance Amorosa has six points in his last four games on a goal and five assists after not registering a point in seven straight games.

Hello, Sunshine

Mavericks Captain Rocco Carzo scored one goal in all three games on the Mavericks road trip to Florida at the Florida Everblades (12/13-14) and Orlando Solar Bears (12/18) including an overtime game winning goal in overtime last Saturday.

Vital Seconds

The second period has been a vital key to success for KC this year. The Mavericks are a perfect 9-0-0-0 when leading after two periods, but 0-12-1-0 when trailing after two.

See You Next Year

After this weekend, the Mavericks play just one home game in their next 10 games and will hit the road for their longest road trip of the season, playing six road games from January 2nd to January 15th before returning home against the Allen Americans on January 18.

