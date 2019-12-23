Utah's McGauley Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
December 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
PRINCETON, N.J. - Tim McGauley of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Dec. 16-22.
McGauley scored three goals, added nine assists and was a +8 last week, helping the Grizzlies improve to 7-1-2 in their last 10 games.
The 24-year-old opened the week with seven points (1g-6a) in an 8-2 win at Wichita onâTuesday, becoming the 18th player in ECHLâhistory to notch at least six assists in a game. After being held scoreless in a 3-1 loss at Tulsa on Thursday, he had four points (2g-2a) in a 4-1 win at Kansas City on Friday and added an assist in a 3-1 victory at Wichita on Saturday.
Under contract to Colorado of theâAmerican Hockey League, McGauley leads the ECHLâwith a +24 rating, is tied for fifth with 21 assists and is tied for 10th with 31 points.
A native of Wilcox, Saskatchewan, McGauley has 112 points (41g-71a) in 149 career ECHL games with Utah and Colorado and 11 points (2g-9a) in 40 career AHL games with Colorado and Hershey.
Prior to turning pro, McGauley tallied 259 points (102g-157a) in 276 career games in the WesternâHockey League with Saskatoon and Brandon.
On behalf of Tim McGauley a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners Up: Tyler Sheehy, Allen (4 gp, 4g, 4a, 8 pts.) and Michael Brodzinski, Orlando (3 gp, 1g, 6a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: A.J. Jenks (Fort Wayne), A.J. White (Idaho), Dan DeSalvo (South Carolina), Kyle Bonis (Toledo) and Christopher Brown (Wheeling).
Tim McGauley of the Utah Grizzlies
