Hockey Hall of Fame Exhibit to be Part of 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic Presented by Toyota

December 23, 2019





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL, in conjunction with the Wichita Thunder, announced that a display from the Hockey Hall of Fame will be a part of the celebration of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Toyota.

On Tuesday, Jan. 21, the Stanley Cup™, along with the Conn Smythe Trophy, Vezina Trophy and Hart Memorial Trophy, will be displayed at All-Star Fan Fest, presented by Visit Wichita, at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview from 7:00-9:30 p.m.

The Conn Smythe Trophy, awarded annually to the Most Valuable Player of the Stanley Cup Playoffs, has twice been awarded to ECHL alums with Boston's Tim Thomas receiving the trophy in 2011 and Los Angeles' Jonathan Quick in 2012.

The Vezina Trophy is awarded annually to the National Hockey League's goaltender who is determined to be the best at the position in a vote of NHL general managers. Three former ECHL goaltenders have received the award - Olaf Kolzig (1999-00), Tim Thomas (2008-09 and 2010-11) and Braden Holtby (2015-16).

The Hart Memorial Trophy is presented annually to the National Hockey League's Most Valuable Player. Wayne Gretzky won the award a record nine times during his career, including eight consecutive seasons from 1979-80 through 1986-87. Gordie Howe received the Hart Trophy six times during his career.

Other trophies that will be a part of the All-Star festivities include the Mark Messier Leadership Award, the Willie O'Ree Award and the 1996 World Cup of Hockey along with the Kelly Cup.

Several exhibits from the Hockey Hall of Fame will also be present at Fan Fest including: Wichita hockey history; artifacts from the Edmonton Oilers, the NHL affiliate of the Wichita Thunder; Origins of the Game; Legends of the Game; ECHL All-Star History; ECHL Early Years; and exhibits from the original Central Hockey League.

Following the format established last season, the Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic will feature a 3-on-3 tournament with four teams competing for the top spot. The host Wichita Thunder will make up two of the four teams and face-off against the other two teams made up of All-Star players from the Eastern and Western Conference. These four teams will compete in a 3-on-3 tournament with rally scoring in order to crown a winner. The 2020 Kansas Star Casino/ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place in between rounds of the tournament, with results counting towards the cumulative score.

The 13th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame will be officially inducted at a banquet, presented by BFL CANADA and Sutton Special Risk, on Tuesday, January 21 at 5:30 p.m. at the Drury Plaza Hotel Broadview, the Official Host Hotel of the 2020 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.

