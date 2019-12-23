Tim McGauley Named ECHL Player of the Week
December 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Utah Grizzlies News Release
West Valley City, Utah - Utah Grizzlies forward Tim McGauley has been named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for his historic efforts from December 16th-22nd.
McGauley broke a Grizzlies franchise record for assists (6) and points (7) in a December 17th game at Wichita. He also had a big game on December 20th at Kansas City where McGauley factored in all 4 Grizzlies goals with 2 goals and 2 assists in a 4-1 win.
For the week, McGauley had 3 goals and 9 assists. The 12 point week is the most by any ECHL skater in a one week stretch this season. McGauley was a +8 for the week. He currently leads the league in plus/minus at +24. For the season, McGauley is tied for fifth with 21 assists and tied for tenth with 31 points.
He is the second Grizzlies skater to be named with Player of the Week honors this season. Josh Dickinson won the award for October 14-20 after he scored back to back hat tricks on October 16th and 18th.
On behalf of Tim McGauley a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 41,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Ty Lewis and Griffen Molino also had weeks worthy of mention. Lewis had 6 goals and 4 assists for 10 points last week and Molino had 3 goals, 5 assists and was a +8 for the Grizz. The 10 point week by Lewis is the second highest point total by any player in a one week stretch in the league, only trailing McGauley's 12 points this past week.
The Grizzlies are home for 6 straight games beginning on December 27th, 28th and 30th against the Tulsa Oilers. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or the Maverik Center box office.
