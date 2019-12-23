ECHL Transactions - December 23

December 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 23, 2019:

Allen:ââ

AddâOlivier Archambault, Fâactivated from reserve

AddâGabriel Gagne, Fâreturned from loan to Ontario

âDeleteâAlex Guptill, Fâplaced on reserve

AddâBrett Pollock, Fâreturned from loan to San Diego [12/22]

DeleteâGary Steffes, Fâplaced on reserve [12/22]

âDeleteâSpencer Asuchak, Fâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16) [12/22]

Rapid City:â

DeleteâTom Hodges, Gâreleased as EBUG

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.