ECHL Transactions - December 23
December 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, December 23, 2019:
Allen:ââ
AddâOlivier Archambault, Fâactivated from reserve
AddâGabriel Gagne, Fâreturned from loan to Ontario
âDeleteâAlex Guptill, Fâplaced on reserve
AddâBrett Pollock, Fâreturned from loan to San Diego [12/22]
DeleteâGary Steffes, Fâplaced on reserve [12/22]
âDeleteâSpencer Asuchak, Fâplaced on Injured Reserve (effective 12/16) [12/22]
Rapid City:â
DeleteâTom Hodges, Gâreleased as EBUG
