Indy Fuel Pit Stop: Week 11 (December 15 - December 22, 2019)

INDY FUEL WEEK 10 RESULTS: 2-0-0-0, 14-13-0-0 Overall, 5th Central Division

Friday, December 20 - Fuel 4 at Fort Wayne 3

The Indy Fuel beat out the Fort Wayne Komets with a game winning goal by Spencer Watson at 1:11 in overtime Saturday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Watson tallied his eighth goal of the season and his twentieth point in 15 games, giving him the longest point streak in the ECHL.

Saturday, December 21 - Fuel 3 vs Toledo 2

In the final game before the holiday break, the Indy Fuel (14-13-0-0) hosted the Toledo Walleye (15-19-3-0) for the third time this season. After two slow periods, the floodgates opened in the final period when both teams scored two goals each, forcing an overtime period that lasted six minutes. Craig Wyzsomirski fired a wrist shot from the slot, to win the game for the Fuel in overtime.

INDY FUEL WEEK 11 SCHEDULE:

Friday, December 27 - Fuel at Kalamazoo (7:00 p.m. ET, Wings Event Center)

Indy visits the Kalamazoo Wings for the first time this season for the start of a three-in-three on Friday. Indy has met the Wings once this season, winning 5-2 on their Teddy Bear Toss night. The Fuel head into Wings Event Center with a 9-3-0-0 record over the last five years.

Saturday, December 28 - Fuel vs Kansas City (6:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

In the final game of four matchups between the two teams, Indy hosts the Kansas City Mavericks on Marvel Super Hero Night. The Fuel will be wearing Spiderman themed jerseys while they take on the Mavericks, looking to sweep the season series between the two.

Sunday, December 29 - Fuel vs Wheeling (3:05 p.m. ET, Indiana Farmers Coliseum)

Hosting the Nailers for the second time this season, Indy has yet to earn a win in the three previous matchups. In all three matchups, the Fuel have given up the winning goal in the final minutes of the game. Sunday's game is Nickelodeon Day and Indy will be wearing Paw Patrol themed jerseys.

OIL DROPS:

Stopping 55 out of 60 shots this weekend, Charles Williams earned back to back wins.

Winning both games this weekend, Williams has won seven straight games in which he has started

Falling to earn a point on Saturday, Spencer Watson snapped a 15 game point streak (8g, 12a), the longest in Fuel history

Alex Brooks appeared in his 200th ECHL game on Saturday against Toledo

Jack Ramsey picked up his first goal of the season, scoring the first goal of the game on Friday against Fort Wayne

Keoni Texeira is tied for second in the league among defensemen in power play points with 10 (1g, 9a)

Winning both games this weekend, Indy has won eight out of their last 10 games

Beating Toledo on Saturday, Indy officially has a winning record for the first time this season

With two overtime wins this weekend, Indy is undefeated in overtime this season

The Fuel have outscored their opponents 31-21 in the first period this season

When scoring first in a game, the Fuel have a 13-4 record

The Fuel have a 9-3-0-0 record when scoring first but 1-9-0-0 when trailing after the first period

Indy sits in third in the league in power play (24%) and fifth in the league in penalty kill (85.5%)

