Idaho's Sholl Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

December 23, 2019





PRINCETON, N.J. - Tomas Sholl of the Idaho Steelheads is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Dec. 16-22. It is the third time this season, and the sixth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. The six weekly awards is tied for the third most in ECHLâhistory.

Sholl went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .980 in two appearances at Norfolk last week.

The 25-year-old stopped all 21 shots he faced in a 2-0 win on Wednesday and made 29 saves in a 4-1 victory on Saturday.

Under contract to Texas of the AmericanâHockey League, Sholl is tied for the ECHL lead with 12 wins, is third with 1,201 minutes played and 505 saves, fourth with a 2.30 goals-against average and tied for seventh with a .919 save percentage.

A native of Hermosa Beach,âCalifornia, Sholl has appeared in 78 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack with an overall record of 52-16-8 with nine shutouts, a 2.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930.

He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.

Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.

Runner Up: Martin Ouellette, Utah (3-0-0, 1.33âGAA, .949 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Billy Christopoulos (Toledo) and Emil Larmi (Wheeling).

