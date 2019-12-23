Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - December 23

For the second straight week, the Oilers bookend a disappointing loss with huge victories over adjacent teams in standings.

OVERALL RECORD: 13-16-2-0 (28 points, 6th in Mountain Division)

LAST WEEK: 2-1-0-0

RESULTS

Thursday, Dec. 19 -Utah 1, Tulsa 3 (BOK Center, Tulsa OK) | Box Score

>> TULSA, OK- The Oilers ended Utah's seven-game point streak Thursday night, defeating the Grizzlies 3-1 in a fantastic defensive effort at the BOK Center. The Oilers picked up right where they left off on Sunday afternoon, jumping all over the Grizzlies in the opening frame. Adam Pleskach - who tied Doug Lawrence for the franchise record for all-time games played - spun the puck to Robby Jackson, who found Jared Thomas on the back door for a power play tally, Thomas' fourth goal of the season. Ian McNulty extended the Oilers' lead at the 17:32 mark, depositing a rebound off a Danny Moynihan shot, bringing the game to 2-0. The Oilers outshot the Grizzlies 16-5 by the end of the period. Taylor Richart snagged a clearance attempt at the blue line before walking down into the right-wing circle and sniping the puck over the shoulder of Devin Williams 5:41 into the middle frame, bringing the score to 2-1. The goal was the lone tally of the middle frame in a period that saw the Grizzlies outshoot the Oilers 13-9. The Oilers worked tirelessly in the final frame to keep one of the hottest teams in the ECHL at bay, shutting down their top line consistently. The team's hard work eventually paid off when Charlie Sampair found the empty net, closing the scoring out with 56 seconds remaining.

Friday, Dec. 20- Tulsa 1, Wichita 4 INTRUST Bank Arena, Wichita, KS) Box Score

>> WICHITA, KS- The Oilers couldn't make it three-straight wins, falling to the Thunder 4-1 at INTRUST Bank Arena on Friday in a game that saw Adam Pleskach overtake Doug Lawrence for the franchise lead in games played. Wichita jumped out to a lead immediately, scoring on their first shot of the game for the third-straight time against the Oilers, when Jason Salvaggio shoveled a feed from Riley Weslowski past Devin Williams 3:19 into the game. Stefan Fournier followed quickly, extending the Thunder lead to 2-0 by sniping Williams short side 1:47 later. Chris Crane rounded out the early barrage with a power play tally at the 6:23 mark of the frame. The second period saw less scoring, with both teams coming up empty handed until Mike McKee ripped a shot from just inside the line over the shoulder of Stuart Skinner. The goal came shorthanded and was McKee's first of the year, giving the defenseman points in three-straight games. The third period also only saw one goal, but it was Wichita who struck twine, with Peter Crinella walking the lip of the crease before tucking one inside the post.

Saturday, Dec. 21 - Tulsa 5, Kansas City 2 (Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, - Independence, MO) Box Score

>> INDEPENDENCE, MO- The Oilers defeated Kansas City 5-2 on Saturday night, outshooting the Mavericks in every period at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, and bringing the season series 3-1 in the Tulsa's favor. Charlie Sampair opened the scoring 3:40 into the game, finishing off a backhand chance created by Cory Ward. Mike Mckee scored his second in as many nights 2:16 later, jumping up into the rush before guiding a centering feed from Sampair through the legs of Nick Schneider. Jack Walker took a shot that bounced awkwardly off Devin Williams, falling into the crease before rolling through a crowd of players, eventually finding its way into the back of the net off Mitch Hults' stick 7:11 into the second period. Adam Pleskach retaliated with a breakaway goal 29 seconds later, restoring the Oilers' multi-goal lead. Danny Moynihan sneakily fed a pass from beneath the goal line onto the back hand of Robby Jackson, who roofed the puck for his 10th of the year. 4:12 into the final period, Byran Lemos found himself open in the slot on the power play and snuck the puck inside the post on the blocker side of Williams, cutting the Tulsa lead to two. Charlie Sampair once again answered quickly, scoring a power play goal of his own 2:01 later to finish off the scoring for the night.

THE WEEK AHEAD (all times CST)

Friday, Dec. 27 - Tulsa AT Utah 7:05 p.m. - BOK Center (Tulsa, OK)

Saturday, Dec. 28 - Tulsa AT Utah 7:05 p.m. - INTRUST Bank Arena (Wichita, KS)

Monday, Dec. 30 - Tulsa AT Utah 7:05 p.m. - Silverstein Eye Centers Arena (Independence, MO)

FAST FACTS

- Adam Pleskach surpassed Doug Lawrence for the franchise record of games played on Friday when he appeared in his 429th game.

. Mike McKee's goals against Wichita and Kansas City mark the first time the defenseman has scored goals in back-to-back games in his career.

. Tulsa was the only team this past week to hold all players from Utah's top line (McGauley, Lewis and Molino) without a point.

. Tulsa has allowed a goal on the first shot of the game in three-straight contests against Wichita.

. J.J. Piccinich became the first player to reach 30 points for the team this season.

. Charlie Sampair's +11 rating is third amongst Mountain Division forwards.

. Saturday's win at Silverstein Eye Centers Arena was the team's first win not at the BOK Center or INTRUST Bank Arena.

TEAM TRENDS

- Tulsa leads the ECHL in shots/game for the fifth-straight week, recording 38.03 per game.

- The Oilers are one of two teams (South Carolina) that are in the top six of both shots for and shots against per game.

. Tulsa continues their ability to hold a lead, posting a 8-0-1-0 record when leading after the opening frame.

. The Oilers are undefeated when scoring five goals or more, posting a 7-0-0-0 record.

. Tulsa is 7-3 when holding their opponent under 30 shots.

STATISTICAL LEADERS*

POINTS: 30- J.J. Piccinich

GOALS: 10 -Danny Moynihan, Robby Jackson

ASSISTS: 22 - J.J. Piccinich

PLUS/MINUS: +12 - Charlie Sampair

PIMS: 70 - Mike McKee

PP GOALS: 3- Miles Liberati

SH GOALS: 1- Jared Thomas, Mike McKee

GW GOALS: 2 - Miles Liberati, Robby Jackson

SHOTS: 111- Adam Pleskach

WINS: 9 - Devin Williams

GAA: 2.46 - Devin Williams

SAVE %: .914- Devin Williams

* - Among active players

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall -18/119 (14.7%) - 19th in the ECHL

Last Week - 2/10 (20.0%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall - 100/122 (82.0%) - 17th in the ECHL

Last Week - 6/8 (90%)

