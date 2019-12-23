Tomas Sholl Named ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Third Time
December 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, Idaho - Idaho Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl has been named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for the week of December 16-22. It is the third time this season and the sixth time in his career that he has received the weekly honor. The six weekly awards is tied for the third most in ECHLâhistory.
Sholl went 2-0-0 with one shutout, a 0.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .980 in two appearances at Norfolk last week.
The 25-year-old stopped all 21 shots he faced in a 2-0 win on Wednesday and made 29 saves in a 4-1 victory on Saturday.
Under contract to the Texas Stars of the AmericanâHockey League, Sholl is tied for the ECHL lead with 12 wins, is third with 1,201 minutes played and 505 saves, fourth with a 2.30 goals-against average and tied for seventh with a .919 save percentage.
A native of Hermosa Beach,âCalifornia, Sholl has appeared in 78 career ECHL games with Idaho and Adirondack with an overall record of 52-16-8 with nine shutouts, a 2.09 goals-against average and a save percentage of .930. Overall, he sits second on the Steelheads all-time career list for the ECHL era in wins (47) and shutouts (nine) as well as third in goals-against average (2.09) and save pct. (.931).
He also has spent time in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Macon and Evansville where he went 14-3-3 with one shutout, a 2.53 goals-against average and a save percentage of .917.
Prior to turning pro, Sholl saw action in 19 games over three seasons at Bowling Green State University going 7-10-0 with two shutouts, a 2.93 goals-against average and a save percentage of .891.
