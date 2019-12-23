ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

December 23, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Greenville's Duchesne fined, suspended

Greenville's Chad Duchesne has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #358, Greenville at Florida, on Dec. 21.

Duchesne is fined and suspended under Rule #70.10 as a result of receiving a game misconduct for leaving the player's bench at 20:00 of the third period.

Duchesne will miss Greenville's games vs. Norfolk (Dec. 27 and Dec. 28), at Atlanta (Dec. 29), at Cincinnati (Dec. 31) and vs. Norfolk (Jan. 2).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Florida's Atwal fined

Florida's Arvin Atwal has been fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #358, Greenville at Florida, on Dec. 21.

Atwal is fined under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as a result of his actions at 20:00 of the third period.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Worcester's Turcotte fined, suspended

Worcester's Yannick Turcotte has been suspended for three games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #367, Worcester at Brampton, on Dec. 21.

Turcotte was assessed a game misconduct for aggressor under Rule #46.2 at 4:15 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Turcotte will miss Worcester's games at Adirondack (Dec. 27), vs. Maine (Dec. 28) and at Newfoundland (Dec. 30).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Brampton's Sparks fined, suspended

Brampton's Lindsay Sparks has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #367, Worcester at Brampton, on Dec. 21.

Sparks was assessed a major penalty and game misconduct for spearing under Rule #62.5 at 17:15 of the third period. He is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Sparks will miss Brampton's game at Fort Wayne on Dec. 27.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Toledo's Oleksy fined, suspended

Toledo's Steve Oleksy has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #326, Toledo at Cincinnati, on Dec. 14.

Oleksy is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline.

Oleksy will miss Toledo's game vs. Wheeling on Dec. 27.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from December 23, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.