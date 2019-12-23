Swamp Rabbits Weekly

WEEKLY RECAP

The past weekend marked a two-game set against the second-best team in the South Division, the Florida Everblades. Looking to close the gap, even while shorthanded at the forward position, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits entered Hertz Arena in search of rare success against the 'Blades.

Florida swept the 10-game season series, and has dominated the season series for years. The Swamp Rabbits ceded the first goal just nine seconds in, and trailed after the first period, but utilized a second-period rally to take a lead they would not cede.

Down 2-1, Greenville struck twice in short order. Matt Marcinew and Nathan Perkovich scored goals in a 1:20 span to take the 3-2 lead heading into the third period, where the team has not lost when leading.

Michael Pelech added much-needed insurance to combat a power play goal from Brandon Fortunato late in the game. It was ultimately Adam Larkin's empty-net goal and 32 saves from Ryan Bednard that saved the day in the win.

Florida scored in the opening minute, twice in the opening minute and 16 seconds, and four times overall in the opening period to set the tone on Saturday. The 'Blades posted 16 shots in the first period, and blitzed the Greenville defense looking to get the split.

Adam Rockwood delved into the lead in a bounce-back second period, a goal that snapped a 22-game goal drought, to get the Swamp Rabbits on the board. A controversial call prevented Greenville from cutting the lead in half on a shot by Dylan MacPherson that was called back on goaltender interference.

Justin Auger and Perkovich traded strikes in the third period, and the Everblades held onto the lead and Greenville split the weekend set, heading into the holiday break.

12/20 at Florida Everblades - W 5-3

12/21 at Florida Everblades - L 5-2

UPCOMING GAMES

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Norfolk Admirals

UGLY SWEATER NIGHT

Friday, December 27 - 7:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits vs Norfolk Admirals

STAR WARS NIGHT

Saturday, December 28 - 6:05 p.m.

Greenville Swamp Rabbits at Atlanta Gladiators

Sunday, December 29 - 2:05 p.m.

PLAYER OF THE WEEK

Nathan Perkovich - 2 GP | 2 G - 2 A - 4 P

The former Florida Everblades forward did a number on his last club, with a three-point effort on Friday night, and added a goal on Saturday night, to lead all Swamp Rabbits scorers over the weekend. Perkovich has been sneaky good for the team, with the second-most points on the team (21), and the most assists (15).

RABBIT TAILS

Liam Pecararo's breakout season rolls on. He ranks tied for seventh in league scoring, third in league goal scoring, second in rookie scoring, and tops in rookie goal scoring.

Friday's empty net goal counted as a shorthanded goal, so the Swamp Rabbits are now tied for the league lead in shorthanded goals (7).

In the third period, the Swamp Rabbits have a +6 goal differential.

Two players ended goal droughts- Patrick Bajkov ended a ten-game drought, and Adam Rockwood ended a 22-game drought.

SOUTH DIVISION STANDINGS

South Carolina Stingrays (21-2-3) - 45 pts

Florida Everblades (17-8-4) - 38 pts

Greenville Swamp Rabbits (14-14-1) - 29 pts

Orlando Solar Bears (12-12-5) - 29 pts

Atlanta Gladiators (11-15-0) - 22 pts

Jacksonville Icemen (9-13-4) - 22 pts

Norfolk Admirals (9-18-3) - 21 pts

