K-Wings Acquire Forward Quinn Preston from Wichita

March 5, 2024







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, announced Tuesday that forward Quinn Preston has been acquired from the Wichita Thunder for forward Brandon Saigeon and the completion of the future trade agreement for defenseman Nolan Kneen last fall.

Preston, 26, is a 5-foot 11-inch, 183-pound, Trenton, MI native who played 26 games in the EIHL (12g-10a) and 18 games with the Thunder (3g-9a) in 2023-24. Last season, the forward scored 61 points (23g-38a) with Wichita as a rookie.

The second-year pro played 127 games across four seasons at Ohio State (2018 thru 2022), scoring 33 goals with 39 assists and amassing 116 penalty minutes. Preston was also the team's alternate captain in his final two seasons before joining the Toledo Walleye for 13 games combined in the 2021-22 season (2g-5a) and the 2022 Kelly Cup Playoffs.

Saigeon, 25, departs after playing 87 games (10g-33a) across two seasons in Kalamazoo. Last season, Saigeon finished the season No. 2 on the team in assists with 27.

