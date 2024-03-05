ECHL Transactions - March 4
March 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 4, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Adirondack:
Dominiks Marcinkevics, F
Nicholas Blachman, F
Cincinnati:
Grant Spence, F
Maine:
Garrett Devine, F
Norfolk:
Lucas Bombardier, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Jace Isley, F assigned by Utica
Add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Utica
Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned by Utica
Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve
Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve
Delete Zach Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)
Delete Brendan Less, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)
Allen:
Delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Belleville
Florida:
Delete Zach Uens, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Delete Elijah Gibbons, G released as EBUG
Idaho:
Delete Cody Haiskanen, D loaned to Texas
Kansas City:
Add Ryan Jones, D assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete Ryan Jones, D placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Gabriel Chicoine, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)
Rapid City:
Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)
Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve
Savannah:
Delete Denver Johnson, G released as EBUG
Toledo:
Add Michael Prapavessis, D returned from loan to Texas
Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve
Utah:
Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)
Delete Josh Wesley, D placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Jake Goldowski, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on reserve
