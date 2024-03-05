ECHL Transactions - March 4

Following are the ECHL transactions for Monday, March 4, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Adirondack:

Dominiks Marcinkevics, F

Nicholas Blachman, F

Cincinnati:

Grant Spence, F

Maine:

Garrett Devine, F

Norfolk:

Lucas Bombardier, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Jace Isley, F assigned by Utica

Add Filip Engaras, F assigned by Utica

Add Timur Ibragimov, F assigned by Utica

Delete Jeremy Brodeur, G placed on reserve

Delete Shane Harper, F placed on reserve

Delete Zach Walker, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 2/24)

Delete Brendan Less, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/2)

Allen:

Delete Tarun Fizer, F recalled by Belleville

Florida:

Delete Zach Uens, D recalled to Charlotte by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Delete Elijah Gibbons, G released as EBUG

Idaho:

Delete Cody Haiskanen, D loaned to Texas

Kansas City:

Add Ryan Jones, D assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete Ryan Jones, D placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Gabriel Chicoine, D returned from loan to Calgary (AHL)

Rapid City:

Add Connor Murphy, G assigned by Calgary (AHL)

Delete Jason Pawloski, G placed on reserve

Savannah:

Delete Denver Johnson, G released as EBUG

Toledo:

Add Michael Prapavessis, D returned from loan to Texas

Delete Thomas Farrell, D placed on reserve

Utah:

Add Josh Wesley, D assigned by Colorado (AHL)

Delete Josh Wesley, D placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Jake Goldowski, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Todd Goehring, F placed on reserve

