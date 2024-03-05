Thunder Sign Forward Shane Bull

March 5, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release









Forward Shane Bull with SUNY Oswego

(Adirondack Thunder) Forward Shane Bull with SUNY Oswego(Adirondack Thunder)

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Shane Bull to a standard player contract.

Bull, 24, wrapped up his senior year at NCAA (D3) SUNY Oswego where he led the team with 42 points (22 goals, 20 assists) in 26 games. In 72 regular-season games with the Lakers, the Whitby, Ontario native recorded 84 points (34 goals, 50 assists) and had a plus/minus of +48.

Prior to his collegiate career, the 6-foot-0, 220-pound forward played 31 games with the North American Hockey League's Corpus Christi IceRays and tallied 17 points (10 goals, 7 assists) in 31 games.

The Thunder return home for Law Enforcement Night this Saturday, March 9 against the Maine Mariners. The first 1,000 kids 14 years of age or younger receive a FREE youth hockey jersey. Also, enjoy $4 Bud Light and specialty jerseys!

Season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.