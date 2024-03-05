Thunder Acquires Forward Brandon Saigeon from Kalamazoo

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Brandon Saigeon from the Kalamazoo Wings in exchange for forward Quinn Preston.

As a part of the deal, Wichita doesn't owe Kalamazoo a future consideration that was included in the trade that brought Nolan Kneen to Wichita.

Saigeon, 25, is in his third year as a pro. A native of Grimsby, Ontario, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound forward is a former fifth round draft pick of the Colorado Avalanche (#140 overall) in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft.

He has eight points (2g, 6a) in 23 games so far this season. Saigeon turned pro in 2019-20 with the Utah Grizzlies, adding 18 points (8g, 10a) in 51 games. Last year, Saigeon had career-highs, tallying 35 points (8g, 27a) in 64 games for Kalamazoo. Overall, Saigeon has registered 82 points (25g, 57a) in 187 career ECHL games.

Prior to turning pro, Saigeon had a terrific junior career. He racked up 251 points (105g, 146a) in 304 games in the Ontario Hockey League with Belleville, Hamilton and Oshawa.

His best season came during the 2018-19 campaign when he piled up 92 points (37g, 55a) in 68 games between Hamilton and Oshawa. Saigeon was also named as an alternate captain for the Bulldogs.

The Thunder returns home on Wednesday to start a five-game homestand against the Tulsa Oilers.

